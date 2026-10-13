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Foreign Minister In Afghan Caretaker Government Meets Qatari Ambassador

Foreign Minister In Afghan Caretaker Government Meets Qatari Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-13 02:02:37

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kabul: Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan HE Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Afghanistan HE Dr. Mirdef bin Ali Al Qashouti.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and ways to support the Afghan people.

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The Peninsula

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