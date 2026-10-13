Shura Council Deputy Speaker: Council's Presence In International Parliamentary Forums Reflects Qatar's Stature, Role On Global Stage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti affirmed that the speech delivered by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening of the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, serves as a fundamental guide for national action in the coming phase.

Her Excellency noted that the speech reflects His Highness's vision to strengthen the State of Qatar's standing and its active role at both regional and international levels.

In her remarks marking the opening of the new legislative session, Her Excellency indicated that the State of Qatar's distinguished international standing, and the role it plays in fostering dialogue and mediation while promoting security and stability, is clearly reflected in the Shura Council's presence at regional and international parliamentary forums and its contributions to supporting priority issues.

Her Excellency noted that the Shura Council's success in assuming leadership positions within various regional and international parliamentary organizations and unions reflects the confidence placed in it by parliamentary institutions. It also underscores the active presence achieved by Qatari parliamentary diplomacy and its ability to contribute to parliamentary dialogue and foster cooperation among national parliaments.

Her Excellency affirmed that, during the new legislative session, the council will continue to strengthen its external engagement and leverage its parliamentary relations to support the State of Qatar's stances and interests, as well as to advocate for peaceful solutions to regional and international issues and challenges.

This is in addition to continuing to exercise its legislative and oversight functions and enhancing cooperation with the esteemed government in a manner that serves the national interest.

Regarding the Shura Council's internal operations, Her Excellency emphasized the council's commitment to continuing to exercise its legislative and oversight functions.

This involves reviewing draft laws referred to it, discussing issues that affect citizens' interests and aspirations, and submitting proposals that contribute to the national development process. She also highlighted the vital role played by the council's standing committees in examining matters brought before them, thereby enhancing the quality of legislative outputs and bolstering the effectiveness of parliamentary work.

HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council commended the level of cooperation and coordination between the Shura Council and the esteemed government, emphasizing the importance of this cooperation in fostering integration between the legislative and executive branches, supporting national development efforts, and achieving the public interest.

Her Excellency stressed the council's commitment to further strengthening this cooperation during the new legislative session, thereby contributing to the advancement of legislative work, keeping pace with the requirements of the coming phase, and realizing the aspirations of the nation and its citizens.

Concluding her remarks, HE Dr. Al Sulaiti expressed her appreciation for the gracious patronage extended to the council by HH the Amir, affirming that the council would continue to build upon achievements made and strengthen its presence and role in the international parliamentary action, in a manner that befits the State of Qatar's stature and reflects its steadfast positions supporting peace, dialogue, and international cooperation.