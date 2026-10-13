Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments Over Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula



Doha, Qatar: A phone call was held on Tuesday between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, HE Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.