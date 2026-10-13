Moneytruva Gets Backing From Sunil Singhania And Raj Shamani To Build A Structured Financial Information Platform For Indian Investors

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) MoneyTruVa, a structured financial information platform for Indian investors, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round.

MoneyTruVa brings together financial information that is scattered across exchange filings, media and social platforms, and presents it in a structured format with context. It aims to bring together investors and stakeholders across the financial ecosystem, enabling them to discover information, understand it and make better-informed decisions. The platform is designed to bring greater clarity to an information landscape that is often fragmented across multiple sources and formats.



Jigish Sonagara, Founder and CEO of MoneyTruVa



India's investor base has crossed 13 crore unique accounts, supported by progressive regulation, robust market infrastructure, exchanges, intermediaries and listed companies. As participation continues to broaden and deepen across the country, one of the most important enablers for the next phase of growth will be access to structured financial information that empowers investors to make smarter decisions. MoneyTruVa aims to address this need by transforming fragmented financial information into a structured, accessible and decision-oriented experience for investors.



The platform will be unveiled at an invite-only event in Mumbai on 22 October 2026, and will be open for public pre-registration.



MoneyTruVa's shareholder base includes prominent names from India's financial ecosystem, as well as leading business and finance educators and thought leaders, who share the company's vision of democratising financial information and knowledge for investors across India.



Shareholders from India's financial ecosystem include Sunil Singhania (lead investor, investing in his personal capacity), along with Abhijit Bhave – Former CEO, Equirus Wealth; Ajay Thakur – CEO TGIsmE, Former Head of BSE SME; Amar K. Ambani – Executive Director, Yes Securities; Dhiren Shah – MD, Moneybee Securities; Jayesh Parmar – Managing Partner, Mudita Growth Partner; Kirtan Shah – Founder & CEO, Truvanta Wealth; Kunal Bothra – Market Expert, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, Trainer, Mentor; Rakesh Rathod – Evangelist, smallcase / CASE Platforms; Vikram Kotak – Investor, Former CIO Birla Sun Life Insurance; Vinit Jain – Co-founder, Promore AIF and Broking and others.



The shareholder base also includes leading business and finance educators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders, including Raj Shamani – Entrepreneur, Investor, Author and Founder – Figuring Out Media; Anant Ladha – Creator; Avanne Dubash – Former Anchor ET Now; Dr. Sanjay Arora – Brand Consultant, Author, Founder - Shells Advertising; Karunya Puligadda – Co-founder Cogent Media Labs, Former Anchor & Research Analyst ET Now, News Editor Moneycontrol; Kushal Lodha – Entrepreneur, Finance Podcaster; Mubina Kapasi - Co-founder Cogent Media Labs, Former Anchor & Research Analyst - ET Now; Rahul Malodia – Founder Malodia Business Coaching; Sanjay Kathuria – Financial Educator, Entrepreneur; Sonia Shenoy – Independent Business Journalist, Podcaster, former Anchor CNBC and others.



All shareholders named above have invested in their personal capacity; their investment does not represent an endorsement by, or an association with, any organisation with which they are connected.



Jigish Sonagara, Founder and CEO of MoneyTruVa, said,“We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of some of the most respected names across India's financial and business ecosystem. Our vision is to democratise access to financial information and knowledge and make it more useful and accessible to every investor, irrespective of their investment journey, location, size of investment or level of knowledge of financial markets. We believe better access to relevant information can play an important role in deepening participation in India's financial markets and contributing to greater financial inclusion. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

About MoneyTruVa

MoneyTruVa is building India's first Structured Financial Information Platform for Smarter Decisions, designed to bring financial information together in a structured and accessible format to help investors discover, understand and make better-informed decisions.

Founded by Jigish Sonagara, who has led technology initiatives for financial market institutions including MCX, IEX and MSE, and has been involved in the conceptualisation of technology platforms spanning exchange systems, risk management, surveillance, market infrastructure and MSME finance. The company also has Sameer Vasani on its Board. Sameer is a TOGAF-certified enterprise architect with extensive expertise in enterprise technology architecture, trading systems and large-scale digital infrastructure.



MoneyTruVa's vision is to democratise access to financial information and knowledge and make it more structured, accessible and useful for investors across India.



For more information, please visit website .