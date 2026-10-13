NVY Launches Power+ LED TV, An India-First Television Designed To Deliver Uninterrupted Viewing Even During Power Cuts

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Power cuts continue to disrupt everyday life across many Indian households, interrupting entertainment, live sports, news, learning and family viewing time. While televisions may have advanced significantly in picture quality, screen size and smart features, the basic challenge of uninterrupted viewing during power interruptions has remained largely unaddressed.

NVY Power+ LED TV



Recognising this real consumer need, Indian consumer-electronics brand NVY identified a clear market gap: a television solution built specifically for the realities of Indian homes and power conditions. The result is the NVY Power+ LED TV, a first-of-its-kind innovation, conceived and developed in India, for India.



The NVY Power+ LED TV represents a significant step forward in indigenous consumer-electronics innovation. It supports the larger spirit of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by demonstrating how Indian brands can identify local challenges, invest in in-house R&D and create original technology solutions for domestic consumers.



The NVY Power+ LED TV incorporates an in-built battery solution that enables consumers to continue watching television during a power outage. Crucially, the system is designed not only to support the television but also to charge and power the connected Set-Top Box and Wi-Fi modem, helping ensure a truly uninterrupted viewing experience, for up to 3 hours.



“Power interruptions should not mean an interruption to family time, entertainment or access to important live content,” said Mr. Ricky Gosain, Chairman & CEO, Reach NVY Pvt. Ltd.“Our R&D team began with a simple question: why should consumers need separate power-backup solutions just to continue watching television? The NVY Power+ LED TV is our answer. It is an indigenous innovation designed around a distinctly Indian consumer need.”



NVY's R&D team developed the Power+ LED TV in-house, combining practical engineering with an understanding of how Indian households consume television. Rather than treating power backup as an external accessory, NVY has integrated it into the product experience itself.



The innovation reflects NVY's commitment to creating technology that goes beyond conventional feature upgrades and delivers tangible everyday value. With its growing television portfolio, the brand continues to focus on reliability, accessibility and relevant innovation for Indian consumers.



NVY LED TV has also built strong visibility and credibility through its long-standing association with cricket, having been the official partner of the IPL RCB team for the last eight years. This sustained presence reinforces the brand's connection with Indian audiences and its growing stature in the consumer electronics market.



Aligned with the Prime Minister's“ Vocal for Local” message, NVY's innovation-led approach reflects the confidence of Indian enterprise in designing and building products for domestic needs. The Power+ LED TV stands as a compelling example of how local insight and local R&D can create meaningful, market-relevant technology solutions.



Further strengthening its market presence, NVY has tied up with Reliance for retail and distribution in India, expanding access and visibility for consumers across the country. NVY LED TV is now available across 28 states, underlining the scale of its footprint and its ambition to serve households nationwide.



With the launch of the Power+ LED TV, NVY aims to establish a new category in television - one where uninterrupted and seamless viewing is not an added convenience, but a built-in promise.



About NVY

NVY is an Indian consumer-electronics brand, with a growing portfolio of televisions designed around the evolving needs of Indian consumers. The brand is committed to combining technology, reliability, accessibility and practical value through meaningful, consumer-led innovation.