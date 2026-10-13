One-Year Anniversary Of The Gaza Peace Summit

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

One year ago today, leaders from across the world joined President Trump in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the Gaza Peace Summit to affirm their commitment to President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict. President Trump's leadership ended a war that had no end in sight. Since that historic breakthrough, a series of remarkable achievements have built the foundations for a new Gaza: an enduring ceasefire, the return of every hostage both living and deceased, the establishment of the Board of Peace and a Palestinian technocratic administration to run Gaza, and a fully costed recovery plan. Humanitarian assistance has also increased so that food support is reaching more Palestinians, while Hamas theft of aid has dwindled. These achievements, while remarkable, represent only the beginning.

Rebuilding Gaza will be an arduous, multi-year process, and implementation will be difficult. But we are making real progress toward a demilitarized Gaza, where Palestinians can live without Hamas rule and Israel can have genuine and lasting security.