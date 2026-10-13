Secretary Rubio's Call With El Salvador President Bukele

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to reaffirm the strong partnership between the United States and El Salvador. The Secretary and President Bukele discussed keeping critical infrastructure, including ports, secure and free from malign foreign influence. He also urged El Salvador to join the United States and like-minded partners in advancing shared priorities at the United Nations. The Secretary stressed that the Cuban regime will not make the reforms the Cuban people deserve while it believes the international community is on its side.