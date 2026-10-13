Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT) Reports Strong Surgeon Interest In Gelrinc At International Cartilage Summit

Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions, announced that CEO and Executive Chairman Ehud Geller will present at the 2026 ThinkEquity Conference on Oct. 15, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Geller will provide an overview of the company's GelrinC(R) technology, recent clinical developments, progress in its ongoing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) pivotal Phase III trial and preparations for commercialization in Europe, where GelrinC has received CE Mark approval. Geller and Chief Financial Officer Ori Gon will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

To view the full press release, visit

About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

This content was disseminated on behalf of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) as part of a paid marketing engagement with IBN

RGNT: IBN will receive $30,000 per quarter for a total of 180 days from RGNT for coverage via IBN

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to RGNT are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

