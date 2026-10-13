MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Appoints Rob Norris CEO, Expands Leadership Team And Launches IBN Investor Awareness Campaign

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) announced the appointment of former Saskatchewan cabinet minister and company director Rob Norris as CEO, effective immediately, as it advances its natural hydrogen commercialization strategy, U.S. capital markets expansion and strategic partnerships. Former CEO Ran Narayanasamy transitions to managing director of innovation and international strategy, while Tom Kishchuk has been named chief technology officer and Brendan Bishop chief geochemist. The leadership changes come as MAX Power prepares to begin completions testing at its Lawson and Bracken discoveries in the second half of October, advances its AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform and pursues additional discoveries across approximately 2.5 million permitted acres in Saskatchewan.

The company also entered into a $500,000 syndicated communications agreement with InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), effective Oct. 9, 2026, for a 90-day investor awareness campaign. IBN will provide content creation and syndication, press release enhancement, recap-style coverage, a CEO podcast interview, social media relations support and monthly reporting. The campaign is intended to expand investor visibility as MAX Power evaluates a potential U.S. exchange listing and advances its natural hydrogen exploration and commercialization initiatives.

To view the full press release, visit

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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