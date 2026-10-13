China's Magnet Export Crackdown Is Putting Companies Like Evolution Metals In The Spotlight (NASDAQ: EMAT)

With China enforcing rare earth export controls and new U.S. defense sourcing restrictions approaching, an established non-China magnet manufacturer is expanding production capacity.

In May, a Chinese magnet manufacturer received an expensive reminder of how seriously Beijing is enforcing its rare earth export controls.

The company had declared a shipment as ordinary magnets. But when customs officials inspected the products, they discovered the magnets contained dysprosium and terbium – two rare earth elements subject to strict export controls. The result: a fine of approximately 910,000 yuan ($128,000), more than four times the value of the shipment itself.

Another case, reported in September, involved 13 shipments, five of which had already gone into production overseas before customs authorities caught up with the exporter. As international trade lawyers at Morgan Lewis wrote recently, enforcement has become noticeably more aggressive, meaning foreign buyers should expect more documentation requests, delays and outright rejections.

For manufacturers that depend on these magnets, the implications extend well beyond fines imposed on Chinese exporters. They signal a world where relying on Chinese supply chains is becoming increasingly complicated and risky.

China's Grip on a Critical Global Industry

Rare earth magnets may be small, but their importance is enormous. They are found in electric vehicles, industrial robotics, wind turbines, aerospace systems and defense equipment, converting electrical energy into motion.

China accounted for approximately 94% of global sintered rare earth magnet production in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). When China introduced stricter export licensing for heavy rare earths such as dysprosium and terbium in April 2025, that dominance became a strategic risk for buyers worldwide.

At the same time, the United States is moving to reduce Chinese dependence in its defense supply chain.

Beginning January 1, 2027, Pentagon procurement rules are scheduled to extend restrictions on certain Chinese-origin rare earth magnets across the entire supply chain, from mining to the finished component.

The problem? The IEA calls magnet manufacturing the main bottleneck for diversifying supply, with capacity outside China currently falling well short of expected demand.

An Established Manufacturer in the Right Place

Evolution Metals' story starts with an operating business, not a proposed factory. The company already operates commercial-scale sintered rare earth magnet manufacturing in Pohang, South Korea, through subsidiaries with more than 18 years of production history serving global customers.

That operating history could prove particularly valuable as manufacturers evaluate alternative suppliers. Producing high-performance magnets requires precise manufacturing capabilities and strict quality control – something that cannot be built overnight.

Evolution Metals has also been strengthening its position. In June, the company announced quality certifications across six magnet grades with two global Tier-1 electronics manufacturers, covering applications from consumer electronics to high-temperature defense uses. In July, it received its first shipment of non-Chinese rare earth metal under a supply contract with SRE Vietnam and Senri Trading, helping secure the raw materials needed for defense-compliant manufacturing.

These are meaningful steps, although qualifying finished magnets for particular defense applications requires working closely with contractors through lengthy testing cycles.

A Major Expansion Is Taking Shape

While geopolitical developments are bringing attention to the industry, Evolution Metals' planned production expansion is the core of its investment thesis. The company plans to increase its annual production capacity from approximately 1,000 metric tons to more than 10,000 metric tons, including approximately 6,000 metric tons of sintered magnets. It has guided to fiscal 2027 revenue of $400 million to $460 million, scheduled to be the first full year reflecting the expanded capacity.

On October 9, Evolution Metals increased its 2026 revenue guidance to $10 million to $11 million, a 62% increase at the midpoint, citing improved rare earth pricing and growing demand.

Evolution Metals expects to begin installing additional production equipment this month. The company plans to host an operational showcase at the Pohang facility on December 17, welcoming government officials, commercial partners and investors. The company was also recently added to the Russell indexes.

The opportunity comes with meaningful execution risks, particularly given the ambitious revenue forecast and the capital needed to scale. Evolution Metals is expanding into a market historically dominated by heavily subsidized Chinese competitors, and building capacity outside China will require operational discipline and sustained demand.

Governments are prioritizing supply chain independence. Manufacturers have reason to look for alternatives to Chinese suppliers. And Evolution Metals is already manufacturing non-Chinese magnets with a major expansion underway.

Whether the company can translate that position into the growth management anticipates remains to be seen. But as China continues to tighten export controls on critical materials, companies that can produce magnets outside that system are likely to find an increasingly receptive audience.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals (NASDAQ: EMAT)

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Raises Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance 62% at Midpoint to 11 Million and Reaffirms 460 Million Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Evolution Metals & Technologies Selects INERGX to Power Planned 5 GW U.S. Facility, With Capacity Equivalent to Approximately 4 Million American Homes

EM&T to Host Operational Showcase of the Largest High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility in Production Outside China on December 17, 2026, Anchoring Expansion to 10,000+ Metric Tons of Annual Capacity

VIVIFY Technology and Evolution Metals & Technologies Sign Letter of Intent for Behind-the-Meter Hydrogen Power for EM&T's Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Campus

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Joins Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, Gaining Exposure to $12.2 Trillion in Benchmarked Assets

Evolution Metals & Technologies Provides Initial Revenue Guidance of $400-460mm for Fiscal Year 2027

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Announces Major 750 Megawatt Power Infrastructure Expansion to Scale Magnet Production to Approximately 10,000 Metric Tons Annually

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