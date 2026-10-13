Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity For A Quick Move-In Luxury Home At Freestone Station In Marietta, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Last home available in this exclusive Cobb County community

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new quick move-in home at Freestone Station, an exclusive community located in Marietta, Georgia. Only one luxury home remains available in this serene enclave in Cobb County.

Freestone Station offers thoughtfully designed single-family homes with spacious layouts and designer-curated fixtures and finishes. The final Oakshire Farmhouse move-in ready home features 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, a stunning kitchen, enhanced outdoor living space, and a spacious loft, all meticulously crafted to provide modern elegance and comfort with over 3,300 square feet of luxury living space. The home is priced at $949,000.









Freestone Station provides incredible amenities, including a thoughtfully designed pool, cabana, firepit, playground, and lawn area. Residents also benefit from a convenient location with easy access to the East-West Connector, Interstates 285 and 75 for seamless commuting and travel, as well as nearby shopping and dining in downtown Marietta, Smyrna, and The Battery Atlanta. The community is assigned to highly rated Cobb County schools, making it an exceptional choice for families with children.

"This is the final opportunity to own a new Toll Brothers home at Freestone Station," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "This community offers an unparalleled lifestyle in a highly desirable location, and we are proud to have created a place where families can thrive."









The Freestone Station Sales Center is located at 1961 Freestone Way in Marietta and is open by appointment. For more information and to schedule an appointment, contact Toll Brothers at 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)