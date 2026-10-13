Amber Implants Announces U.S. Introduction Of Vcfix® Spinal System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hague, Netherlands, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The VCFix® system is designed to address vertebral compression fractures through anatomical restoration and internal structural support, integrating an expandable implant with cement fixation in a minimally invasive procedure.

A New Approach to Vertebral Fracture Treatment

Vertebral compression fractures can result in loss of vertebral height, spinal deformity, pain, and reduced mobility. Traditional vertebral augmentation procedures primarily focus on cement delivery to stabilize the fracture. Amber Implants' Minimally Invasive Vertebral Reconstruction (MIVR) approach places additional emphasis on restoring vertebral anatomy and providing internal structural support.

The VCFix® Spinal System incorporates a pedicle-based expandable implant/screw designed to restore vertebral body anatomy and provide structural support. This integrated approach is intended to address both the restoration of vertebral body height and stabilizing the anterior and posterior columns together in one percutaneous procedure.

“The first use of VCFix® in the U.S. represents an evolution in the approach to treating vertebral compression fractures,” said Dr. Allan L. Brook, Professor of Radiology and Neurosurgery at Montefiore Einstein, who performed this first procedure.“Our objective is not simply to stabilize a vertebral body compression fracture, but to address the underlying vertebral deformity and provide structural support to the vertebral body and fixate it to the posterior elements via a pedicle screw placed with the same trocar in a one step process. The VCFix® offers an integrated approach to anatomical restoration and stabilization through a minimally invasive procedure. We are pleased to help bring this new approach to our patients.”

Advancing Minimally Invasive Vertebral Reconstruction

“The introduction of VCFix® into U.S. clinical practice is an important step forward for Amber Implants and our vision for minimally invasive vertebral reconstruction,” said Dr. Mo Ahmadi, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Amber Implants.“Our guiding principle is to treat the fracture while restoring the anatomy. VCFix® was developed around these objectives, combining anatomical restoration, internal structural support, and targeted cement delivery in an integrated system.”

The initial U.S. clinical use represents an important step in expanding physician experience with the MIVR approach in the United States. As clinical experience develops, Amber Implants plans to support physician education, procedural training, and the generation of additional clinical evidence to help define the appropriate role of vertebral reconstruction in fracture care.

About the VCFix® Spinal System

The VCFix® Spinal System is an FDA-cleared Vertebral fracture treatment system that supports Amber Implants' Minimally Invasive Vertebral Reconstruction approach. Its pedicle-based expandable implant is designed to restore vertebral body anatomy and provide internal structural support before cement fixation. In the United States, the system is intended for use with compatible bone cement and placement through a transpedicular approach in a fractured vertebra, with or without posterior fixation.

About Amber Implants

Amber Implants is a medical technology company advancing vertebral fracture treatment through minimally invasive reconstruction and targeted stabilization. Its flagship system, VCFix®, is designed to restore vertebral anatomy and provide internal structural support. Through engineering innovation and clinical collaboration, Amber Implants develops treatment options guided by patient needs and clinical indication.

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About VCFix®

CONTACT: Vincent Gardès Amber Implants (+31) 6 48 48 2799...