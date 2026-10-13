RYDE Deadline Alert: Suewallst Reminds Ryde Group Ltd (RYDE) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important notice regarding allegations that a coordinated social media stock promotion scheme inflated Ryde Group Ltd shares before an abrupt collapse.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE: RYDE) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

RYDE shares fell approximately 75% in one day on September 11, 2024, from a class period peak to just $5.50. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by November 9, 2026.

The Alleged Pump-and-Dump Stock Promotion Methodology

According to the lawsuit, RYDE stock served as the vehicle for a fraudulent promotion campaign run across WhatsApp, WeChat, and Facebook. Retail investors were allegedly funneled from social media advertisements into private chat groups operated by impersonators using the stolen identities of well-known U.S. financial advisors.

Inside those groups, participants were allegedly given specific share quantities to buy, specific prices to pay, and instructions on how long to hold, paired with promises of triple-digit gains. The complaint alleges those representations had no connection to the Company's actual operations or financial condition.

Key Promotion Scheme Allegations for Shareholders



The lawsuit contends buying pressure was manufactured through coordinated chat-group messaging rather than any business development at the Company.

Impersonated financial professionals allegedly directed retail purchases while the share price climbed more than 500% above levels seen only weeks earlier.

The complaint alleges insiders or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to dump shares during the price inflation campaign.

Public filings and risk disclosures allegedly omitted any reference to the false rumors and artificial trading activity surrounding the stock. As trading grew irregular, no cautionary statement was issued advising investors that price movement did not reflect fundamentals, the lawsuit contends.

The Low-Float Listing Factor

The complaint alleges RYDE's listing shared the structural hallmarks of other offshore micro-cap offerings later tied to manipulation, including Ostin Technology Group, Jayud Global Logistics, and China Liberal Education Holdings: unusually small public floats, concentrated insider control, and limited public disclosure.

"This case presents important questions about disclosure obligations in the micro-cap offering sector, including whether investors were told anything about the manipulation risk the complaint alleges was built into RYDE's float structure," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RYDE Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the RYDE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased RYDE stock or securities between March 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the RYDE lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 9, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did RYDE stock drop? A: From an IPO price of $4.00, the complaint contends the stock achieved an all-time high of $22.49 before sharply crashing to $5.50 on September 11, 2024. The stock price has reportedly declined to approximately $0.50 in the time since the crash.

Q: What do RYDE investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my RYDE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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