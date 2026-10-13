Friendly Plumbing Announces Kidsxpress Partnership To Support Children's Mental Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual funding and community fundraising will support KidsXpress's work helping children express their thoughts and feelings through creative therapies.

Sydney, NSW, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Plumbing has announced a 12-month partnership with KidsXpress, becoming one of the first businesses to support its Building Strong Minds initiative as a Founding Patron. The Sydney plumbing business will help fund the charity's work with children and families through an annual donation and community fundraising activities.

Friendly Plumbing's Greg Harris and Jake Friend with KidsXpress Founder and CEO Margo Ward.

The relationship began when Jake Friend visited KidsXpress's former centre at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park during his professional rugby league career. There, he saw musical instruments, art supplies, games and spaces designed to help children express themselves through creative activities.

The visit left a lasting impression on Jake, who remained in contact with KidsXpress after his professional rugby league career.

Jake Friend, Director of Friendly Plumbing, explained how the relationship developed.

“Since that first visit, I've kept in touch with the KidsXpress team. We've been discussing how to support their work, and joining Building Strong Minds as a Founding Patron is the right opportunity to begin that partnership,” Jake said.

KidsXpress is a children's mental health charity that combines creative therapies with education to help adults better understand and support children affected by difficult experiences. Its therapy programs support children aged 12 and under, using approaches including art, music, play, dance and drama.

KidsXpress also works with parents, carers and educators, providing support through its centres and partner schools.

Alongside its annual donation, Friendly Plumbing will involve the local sporting clubs it supports in fundraising for KidsXpress. Activities will include sausage sizzles, giving club members and families an opportunity to contribute to the charity's work.

“Our local sporting clubs have always been an important part of what we do,” Jake said.“This is another way we can bring people together and make a difference for children and families who need support.”

The partnership brings together Friendly Plumbing's commitment to supporting local communities and KidsXpress's work helping children and families across Sydney.

Further information is available on Friendly Plumbing's community pag.







Friendly Plumbing Director Jake Friend with KidsXpress Founder and CEO Margo Ward.

About Friendly Plumbing

Friendly Plumbing is a Sydney plumbing business owned by Jake Friend and Greg Harris, with fully licensed and accredited plumbers servicing homes and businesses across Sydney. The team focuses on honest advice, upfront pricing, clear communication and quality workmanship, supported by ongoing training and high service standards.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

