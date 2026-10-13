Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath To Lead The Sri Lanka Delegation To The 7Th CICA Summit In Azerbaijan
Minister Herath will deliver Sri Lanka country statement at the Summit, under the theme“Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalisation and Sustainable Growth in Asia.”
During the visit, Minister Herath will hold bilateral discussions with counterparts from the member countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as well as with leaders from the host country Azerbaijan and Secretary-General of CICA.
The forthcoming 7th CICA Summit in Azerbaijan is expected to convene Heads of State and Government and Foreign Ministers from its 28 member states, spanning South Asia, South East Asia, Central Asia and Middle East.
The visit offers a timely opportunity to deepen engagement with the wider Asian continent, unlocking new economic partnerships with the high growth economies of Central Asia.
CICA is the largest regional intergovernmental forum in Asia for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in the region.
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