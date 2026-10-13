Alumex Wins Bronze At National AI Awards 2026 For AI-Powered Manufacturing Innovation

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Alumex PLC, a member of the Hayleys Group and a leading manufacturer of aluminium extrusions in Sri Lanka, has won a Bronze Award in the 'Best AI Solution in Manufacturing & Industry 5.0' category at the National AI Awards 2026 on 30th September. The award was bestowed under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Economy.

The award-winning innovation is an Extruder Production Monitoring System and Smart Real-Time Energy Monitoring & Analytics System, featuring an AI-powered Golden Batch for extrusion digitisation. This recognition acknowledges the Company's application of AI and data analytics to improve production monitoring alongside process consistency and energy management across its manufacturing operations. In addition, the solution provides real-time visibility into extrusion operations and production performance, while through its AI-powered Golden Batch, production data is analysed to identify process variations, improve batch consistency and support faster, data-driven decisions. The Smart Real-Time Energy Monitoring and Analytics system tracks energy consumption across the manufacturing process, helping identify opportunities to optimise energy use and improve operational efficiency.

The Bronze Award marks a significant step in the Company's continued advancement in smart manufacturing, reflecting its focus on integrating digital capabilities into its operations and building more connected, responsive and technology-enabled manufacturing processes. Alumex PLC remains committed to exploring innovative applications of technology across its operations.