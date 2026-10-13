Leading Beyond Borders: Empowering Leaders Through Global Sustainability Expertise

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Institute of Directors and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants are offering an online sustainability qualification to directors and senior executives in Sri Lanka.

The Certificate in Sustainability Strategy and Management focuses on incorporating sustainability into organisational strategy, governance and business decisions. SLID describes the programme as self-directed, with approximately 20 to 25 hours of learning and certification by ACCA upon completion.

ACCA's course information lists 13 modules and an online assessment containing 25 multiple-choice questions. Successful participants receive a certificate and digital badge. ACCA Globa

The programme covers strategy development, governance and accountability, stakeholder engagement and long-term value creation. Participants examine how sustainability approaches can be integrated into wider organisational objectives and how governance mechanisms relate to responsible decision-making.

Stakeholder engagement forms another part of the course, including the role of transparency in relationships with people and organisations affected by business activities. The content also addresses organisational resilience and the social, economic and environmental implications of management decisions.

SLID advertises a preferential rate of Rs.160,000, also expressed as £352, for members registering groups of six to ten participants. The stated standard rate is Rs.180,500, or £400.

The offer forms part of the organisations' collaboration on professional development for Sri Lankan corporate leaders.

SLID chief executive Anitra Perera linked the partnership to strengthening financial stewardship, governance and strategic decision-making. ACCA's head of South Asia, Nilusha Ranasinghe, described the course as a way to help directors and executives translate sustainability principles into business decisions.

The organisations present the qualification as continuing professional development for leaders dealing with changing regulatory, stakeholder and commercial expectations.

Interested participants can contact the SLID Secretariat on 076 545 4279 or email... for registration information, the applicable member rate and arrangements for enrolling groups through the local offer.