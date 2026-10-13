JETOUR Continues Expansion With An All-New Showroom At Colombo City Centre

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) JETOUR has opened its second Sri Lankan showroom at Colombo City Centre, with distributor Euro Motors planning further locations in Anuradhapura, Kurunegala, Ratnapura and Kandy.

The new showroom displays the JETOUR T2 and T1 sport utility vehicles and provides a location for prospective customers to examine the models' design, technology and features.

Euro Motors presents the Colombo City Centre opening as part of its expansion of the brand's local sales presence. The location is intended to reach shoppers and other visitors, including families, young professionals and motorists considering an SUV.

Euro Motors chief operating officer Ravindra Senarathne linked the opening to expanding access to JETOUR products and developing the company's presence outside the capital.

The four planned regional showrooms are intended to bring vehicle displays closer to customers living beyond Colombo. Euro Motors also expects to introduce additional models as the network develops.

The distributor presents those plans as a way to broaden the range of SUVs available to Sri Lankan buyers and extend the brand's reach across different market segments.

The Colombo City Centre site is the second showroom identified in the announcement. The regional locations remain planned additions to the network rather than facilities described as already operating.

The opening is part of Euro Motors' longer-term development of its Sri Lankan network.