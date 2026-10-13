Headlessdomains Shares Recovery Guidance For Namecheap Customers With Eight Handshake Extensions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Holders of.c,.1,.zen,.yolo,.ez,.use,.coffees and should start at HeadlessDomains/recover.

HONG KONG, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HeadlessDomains has issued recovery guidance for Namecheap customers whose previously registered Handshake domains use.c,.1,.zen,.yolo,.ez,.use,.coffees or. These eight extensions now operate through HeadlessDomains, and the guidance explains the recovery steps available to their existing holders alongside Namecheap's broader Handshake update.Namecheap's public Handshake TLDs Update, originally published June 10, 2026, includes a September 14 update stating:“To keep access, claim your domains through Namebase.” The notice is available atFor the eight migrated extensions, recovery review takes place through HeadlessDomains as the current operator. A claim recorded in a Namebase account may support verification, while restoring domain management requires review through the current registry. Holders can begin at , which explains how to submit a claim to the team operating these namespaces.The recovery guidance reflects where each extension operates today. Namebase's own Sunset Guide describes delisting as an option that allows a top-level domain to operate independently of its registry. Its migration instructions apply to operators choosing to continue with Namebase:The HeadlessDomains guide directs holders to the EZDomains recovery form. They enter the complete domain, sign in with GFAVIP, select their original registrar and submit registration evidence for manual review. Useful evidence includes an order receipt, support reference or registrar claim email. A Namebase code may support review but does not automatically redeem at HeadlessDomains.Matching legacy registrations are protected from ordinary resale. Holders who already registered a name should not purchase it again. Each submission is checked before approval; submitting a claim does not automatically activate, transfer or renew a domain.This guidance applies specifically to the eight listed extensions and complements the recovery information available for extensions still operating through Namebase. Holders can follow the recovery process provided by the current operator of their exact domain.HeadlessDomains welcomes cooperation with Namecheap and other registrar providers on secure claim verification and interoperability. The immediate priority is to help affected holders confidently follow the appropriate path for submitting their existing registrations for recovery review.

Michael Michelini

Headless Domains (Part of Shadstone Limited)

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HeadlessDomains Shares Recovery Guidance for Namecheap Customers With Eight Handshake Extensions News Provided By Headless Domains (Part of Shadstone Limited) October 13, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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