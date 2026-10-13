Early Signal Diagnostics Sends It's Scientific Advisory Board To Boston Conference

Early Signal Diagnostics deploys it's scientific team and executives to meet with key opinion leaders.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EarlySignal Diagnostics Attends World Clinical Biomarkers Summit in Boston as FDA Panel Backing of Multi-Cancer Blood Test Signals New Era for Early Detection

Regulatory momentum validates the multi-cancer blood test category the company is working to enter

EarlySignal Diagnostics, Inc., developer of an AI-powered blood test for early multi-cancer detection, participated this week in the World Clinical Biomarkers & Companion Diagnostics Summit at the Westin Boston Seaport District, October 5–8. The meeting convened biopharma, diagnostics, regulatory and laboratory leaders to discuss liquid biopsy, multi-omics and AI-driven diagnostics.

EarlySignal's attendance comes weeks after a landmark regulatory moment. On September 23, an FDA advisory panel voted that the benefits of Grail's Galleri multi-cancer early detection test outweigh its risks. It was the first time a federal advisory group backed this class of test. Final FDA action is still pending, but approval would likely open the door to broader Medicare and private insurer coverage.

“The panel's vote is a meaningful signal that regulators are taking multi-cancer blood testing seriously,” said Dr. Sean McCafferty, Chief Executive Officer of EarlySignal Diagnostics.“It also showed the evidence bar clearly: performance in early-stage disease and real-world clinical benefit must be demonstrated. That is exactly where we are focusing our validation work.”

EarlySignal's test combines AI with methylation-based multi-omics to detect tumor-derived signals in cell-free DNA from a single blood draw. The test is in development and clinical validation and is not yet available for clinical use.

“We see the FDA's engagement as a positive for the sector and for patients,” added Dr. McCafferty.“Events like this summit give us valuable insight into the evolving regulatory and clinical landscape as we advance our program.”

About EarlySignal Diagnostics

EarlySignal Diagnostics is developing a next-generation blood test that combines AI with genomic and epigenomic biomarkers to detect multiple cancers before symptoms appear, when treatment is most effective. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Dr. Sean McCafferty, CEO

... | 617-CANCERS

68718 East Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 301-588, Cathedral City, California 92234

This test is under development and has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

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Roy P. Shapiro

Early Signal Diagnostics Corp

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Early Signal Diagnostics sends it's scientific advisory board to Boston Conference News Provided By Early Signal Diagnostics Corp October 13, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology



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