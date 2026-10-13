Dreamscape Publishing Partners With Universal Distribution

Dreamscape Publishing llc

Laday Savage Comic Covers

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Dreamscape Publishing LLC announces a new distribution agreement with Universal Distribution, bringing its creator-owned catalog to comic shops nationwide.

- John HohnBETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dreamscape Publishing, an independent comic book publisher known for its growing slate of creator-driven titles, has officially joined the Universal Distribution network. The partnership gives retailers across the country direct access to Dreamscape's catalog through Universal's ordering system.The first round of FOC's open in November for December release, with a lineup focused on Dreamscape's back list. Giving shops a chance to restock or discover fan-favorite series like MARCVS, God is Hungry, and Lady Savage.Highlights of the December release slate include:The Night Guardians – Awakenings Part One & Part Two (Dreamscape Publishing & Altworld Studios)MARCVS #1 Cover A & Cover B Reprints and MARCVS #2 Covers A & BLady Savage #1, including multiple covers and two Universal Exclusive variants (Cover E and Cover F Spicy)God is Hungry #1, including black-and-white variantsSinYstr #1: Covers A, B, and CLet's Hunt Monstas! No. 1 in a Micro-Series of One, Mr. Buttons One Shot, and The Adventures of Hero Ted and Friends One Shot (Dreamscape Publishing & Altworld Studios)"With Universal, our books reach a whole new group of retailers, and our existing accounts get ordering options that just make their lives easier," said John Hohn, owner of Dreamscape Publishing. "We're growing fast, and this partnership is about making sure every shop that wants Dreamscape titles can get them, when they want them and how they want them."The December lineup also showcases the breadth of the Dreamscape catalog in one order form. From the high-action historical fiction of MARCVS to the horror of God is Hungry and the all-ages adventures of the Altworld Studios line. Two Universal Exclusive Lady Savage covers will be available only through this channel, giving retailers an exclusive draw for collectors.Dreamscape Publishing titles are currently available in approximately 40 comic shops across the country. Retailers can continue to order directly from Dreamscape Publishing or through Philbo Distribution, in addition to Universal Distribution. Consumers can find Dreamscape comics at participating comic shops, directly at dreamscapepub, and through Walmart.For more information about Dreamscape Publishing and its titles, visit dreamscapepub.About Dreamscape Publishing LLCDreamscape Publishing is an independent comic book publisher focused on original, creator-driven stories for kids, teens, and adults. Its catalog includes horror, fantasy, superheroes, historical fiction, and all-ages adventure comics, including titles from its Altworld Studios partnership.About Universal DistributionUniversal Distribution provides comic book and specialty retailers with access to a wide range of publishers and products, helping shops stock the titles their customers are looking for.

John Hohn

Dreamscape Publishing llc

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Dreamscape Publishing Partners with Universal Distribution News Provided By Dreamscape Publishing llc October 13, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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