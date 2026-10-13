Trends And Forecast Analysis Of The Underfloor Heating Market Indicate Significant Long-Term Growth Potential

Underfloor Heating Market

Underfloor Heating Market size

Underfloor Heating Market share

The Business Research Company's Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The underfloor heating market is evolving rapidly as established providers and specialized manufacturers invest in smarter, more efficient technologies. These innovations focus on improved heat distribution, user-friendly controls, and compatibility with renewable energy sources. Companies compete by offering reliable indoor temperature management, energy savings, ease of installation, and seamless integration with modern building standards. Grasping these developments is essential for stakeholders looking to capitalize on opportunities in this dynamic sector.

Underfloor Heating Market Size and Industry Position

The underfloor heating market is projected to surpass $7 billion by 2030. It represents about 8% of its broader Specialty Devices market, which is expected to reach around $96 billion that year. When viewed within the larger Electrical and Electronics industry, with a forecast value of $5,579 billion by 2030, underfloor heating accounts for nearly 0.1% of the total. The market is set to grow steadily, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% until 2030.

Request A Free Sample Of The Underfloor Heating Market Report



Breakdown of Underfloor Heating Market Segments

This market is mainly divided into two types: hydronic underfloor heating and electric underfloor heating. Hydronic systems are predicted to dominate by 2030, making up 73% of the market or approximately $5 billion. Their popularity stems from cost-effectiveness in heating large floor areas, compatibility with heat pumps and renewable energy, and consistent indoor temperature control in both residential and commercial settings. Besides type, the market segments also include installation categories-new construction and retrofits-and applications such as residential, commercial, and institutional use.

Regional Growth Patterns in the Underfloor Heating Market

By 2030, Western Europe is expected to remain the largest regional market for underfloor heating, valued at $2.1 billion, growing from $1.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. This rise is driven by increasing adoption of energy-efficient building technologies, renovations focused on indoor comfort improvements, stricter energy performance standards, and demand for low-temperature heating solutions compatible with renewable energy systems.

Access The Detailed Underfloor Heating Market Report Here



The United States Leading Country Market Outlook

The USA is forecast to be the top country in the underfloor heating market by 2030, with an estimated value of $1.7 billion, up from $1.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. Growth here is supported by the construction of more premium homes, preference for discreet and space-saving heating options, investments in smart home climate control, and expanded use of efficient heating systems in both residential and commercial buildings.

Market Share Leaders in Underfloor Heating

Danfoss Group held the largest global market share in 2025, accounting for 10% of sales in the underfloor heating segment. Their product line includes electric and hydronic heating systems, thermostats, controls, and intelligent heat management solutions designed to enhance efficiency, facilitate flexible installation, and maintain comfort across various building types.

Market Concentration and Competitive Landscape

The underfloor heating market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 companies making up 23% of total revenue in 2025. This structure reflects the moderate technological complexity and installation expertise required, alongside shifting energy regulations and the demand for dependable heating performance. Market leaders maintain their positions through broad heating portfolios, established distribution channels, strong contractor relationships, expansive geographic reach, and continuous innovation in intelligent temperature control. As demand increases for efficient heating, smart buildings, low-carbon solutions, and improved thermal comfort, these companies are expected to strengthen their foothold.

Notable Market Shares Among Leading Players

Top companies and their shares in 2025 include:

- Danfoss Group with 10%

- Robert Bosch GmbH at 4%

- Schneider Electric SE with 3%

- Honeywell International Inc. at 1%

- Nexans S.A., Wavin N.V., nVent Electric plc each at 1%

- Warmup Inc. holding 0.5%

- Polypipe Group plc and Emerson Electric Co. each at 0.1%

Factors Propelling Underfloor Heating Market Growth

Three main drivers are expected to accelerate the market's expansion through 2030.

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Heating

Underfloor heating systems provide even heat distribution at lower temperatures compared to traditional methods, enhancing comfort while reducing energy consumption. Their compatibility with heat pumps and solar thermal systems further improves building efficiency and lowers operating costs. This factor alone is anticipated to contribute roughly 2.0% to the annual market growth.

Supportive Government Policies and Incentives

Stricter building energy codes, carbon reduction targets, and green certification programs encourage developers to adopt low-temperature heating solutions. Additionally, financial incentives like grants, tax breaks, and subsidies accelerate installations in both residential and commercial developments. This driver is expected to add about 1.5% to yearly growth.

Growth in Residential Construction and Smart Home Integration

The increase in new housing projects, urbanization, and preference for modern interior designs have boosted demand for heating solutions that are both efficient and discreet. Integration with smart thermostats, home automation, and mobile apps enables precise climate control and energy management. This trend is projected to contribute roughly 1.1% to the annual growth rate.

Innovations and Competitive Advances in Underfloor Heating

Recent advancements in electric heating cable technology are enhancing flexibility in installations, allowing coverage of larger floor spaces and simplifying electric radiant heating projects. For example, in February 2026, Schlüter-Systems introduced an 825-foot ditra-heat-e-hk electric heating cable. This extension complements their ditra-heat floor warming range by enabling fewer cable connections, easier installation, and greater layout freedom, especially in bigger spaces.

Strategic Moves Shaping Market Competition

Key competitive strategies include:

- Deploying energy-efficient hydronic systems to reduce overall heating consumption

- Utilizing low-profile panels to simplify renovations

- Integrating heat pumps to boost low-temperature heating capabilities

- Offering smart thermostatic controls for zoned temperature management

- Providing modular heating solutions to enable faster and more adaptable building installations

Expanding Opportunities for Market Growth

Both hydronic and electric underfloor heating are anticipated to drive significant market growth, collectively adding over $2 billion in value by 2030. Hydronic heating is expected to grow by $1 billion, matched by similar growth in electric heating between 2025 and 2030. This will be supported by advancements such as renewable heating integration, intelligent zoning, programmable climate control, demand for low-maintenance solutions, and faster installation technologies.

Major Players Driving the Underfloor Heating Market

The sector features a range of key participants, including Danfoss Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Nexans S.A., Wavin N.V., nVent Electric plc, Warmup Inc., Polypipe Group plc, Emerson Electric Co., Raychem Corporation, Uponor Corporation, Heat Mat Ltd., Ebeco AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ThermoSoft International Corporation, Siemens AG, Resideo Technologies Inc., Heatmiser UK Ltd., Schlüter-Systems Ltd., Flexel International Ltd., SALUS North America Inc., Hurlcon Hydronic Heating Pty Ltd., Amuheat Pty Limited, Gaia Climate Solutions Ltd., Warmtech Pty Ltd., and ESI Heating and Cooling Ltd.

Value Chain Overview: Suppliers, Distributors, and End Users

Key raw material suppliers include BASF SE, Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Borealis AG, SABIC, INEOS Group Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, Arkema S.A., Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nitto Denko Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Prysmian S.p.A., Nexans S.A., Aurubis AG, and Norsk Hydro ASA.

Prominent wholesalers and distributors are Ferguson Enterprises LLC, Wolseley Group, Rexel S.A., Sonepar, Graybar Electric Company, WESCO International, CEF Ltd., Johnstone Supply, Hajoca Corporation, HD Supply Holdings, Winsupply Inc., Plumbase, City Plumbing Supplies Holdings, Wolseley Canada Inc., Reece Group, MM Kembla, Bunnings Group Limited, Travis Perkins plc, and Screwfix.

Major end users include Lennar Corporation, D.R. Horton Inc., PulteGroup Inc., NVR Inc., Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, Meritage Homes Corporation, KB Home, Toll Brothers Inc., Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Accor S.A., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Brookfield Corporation, Prologis Inc., Hines, CBRE Group Inc., JLL, and Skanska AB.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trends and Forecast Analysis of the Underfloor Heating Market Indicate Significant Long-Term Growth Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Human Rights, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.