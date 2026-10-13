Take the 2027 survey!

Take the 2027 PS Maturity Benchmark Survey

Service Performance Insight has opened the 2027 Professional Services Maturity BenchmarkTM survey, its 20th annual study of professional services performance.

- R. David Hofferberth

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Service Performance Insight (SPI Research) has opened the 2027 Professional Services Maturity BenchmarkTM survey, its 20th annual study of professional services performance. The survey closes on 18 December 2026, with results scheduled for February 2027.

The study examines performance across leadership, client relationships, talent, service execution and finance and operations. It is designed to help leaders compare their organizations with peers and identify priorities for improvement.

The 2027 survey also examines how professional services organizations are adopting AI, applying it in delivery and incorporating it into the services they sell.

“Leaders need a clear view of how their organization is performing and where improvement is possible,” said R. David Hofferberth, Managing Director of SPI Research.“By contributing to this year's benchmark, firms help build that evidence and gain a useful basis for their own performance discussions.”

Participation is free. Participants receive an SPI maturity scorecard, a 10-page Executive Insights Report and the full 2027 Benchmark Report, valued at $2,795, at no charge.

Professional services organizations can complete the survey online or use the Excel version available through SPI's website to coordinate input internally. The confidential survey takes approximately one hour to complete. Responses must be submitted by 18 December 2026.

Participate in the 2027 study

R David Hofferberth SR

Service Performance Insight

+1 239-207-7773

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SPI Launches The 2027 Professional Services Maturity BenchmarkTM Survey News Provided By Service Performance Insight October 13, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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