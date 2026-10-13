Tenth Revolution Group Named Select Partner In Anthropic's Claude Partner Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- James Lloyd-TownshendNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tenth Revolution Group, a global technology talent, training and transformation business, has been named a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track in recognition of its Claude delivery practice.Claude, the AI model family developed by Anthropic, is used by organizations to support a growing range of business and technology use cases. Achieving Select status recognizes Tenth Revolution Group's proven Claude practice, which includes Claude-certified consultants and engineers, live customer deployments and published customer stories.What sets Tenth Revolution Group apart is that it combines Claude delivery with the people needed to sustain it. Through its AI Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) program, Tenth Revolution Group trains and deploys engineers who work inside customer teams. They take Claude use cases from idea to production and build the in-house skills needed to scale them.James Lloyd-Townshend, CEO of Tenth Revolution Group, said:“Organizations don't need another AI pilot. They need AI in production and the people who can keep it there. Being named a Select partner recognizes the work our teams are already delivering with Claude.“Where we're different is that we don't stop at the build. We combine Claude delivery with the specialist talent and training that make AI transformation stick. We will continue to invest in our Claude capability as we help more of our customers turn AI pilots into production systems that deliver real business value.”Select status also gives Tenth Revolution Group a listing in the Claude Partner Network Directory, which organizations use to find partners with validated Claude expertise.To get in touch, or to find out more, visit: .About Tenth Revolution GroupTenth Revolution Group is a global technology talent, training and transformation business with a global network of over 20 offices. Founded in 2006, we help organizations find, train, deploy and deliver the specialist technology expertise they need across cloud, security, data, AI and enterprise software platforms.With deep expertise across major ecosystems including Anthropic Claude, Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, ServiceNow, SAP, Snowflake, Databricks and GCP, Tenth Revolution Group supports customers with permanent hiring, contract talent, training, deployed talent and end-to-end technology projects.For more information, visit .

James Aldridge

Tenth Revolution Group

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Tenth Revolution Group named Select partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network News Provided By Tenth Revolution Group October 13, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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