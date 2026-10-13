Elementary School Teacher Releases New Children's Book To Teach The Importance Of Listening

Talkative Tasha

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Longtime teacher Sean Neal Morrow introduces a new children's book that uses humor to teach listening, self-awareness, and positive classroom habits.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the October 13, 2026, release of Talkative Tasha, a new picture book by elementary school teacher Sean Neal Morrow. The story offers an engaging and relatable way to help children develop listening skills, self-awareness, and positive classroom habits.

The story follows Tasha, a very talkative student who chats with classmates during lessons, blurts out answers before raising her hand, and even talks to squirrels whenever she gets the chance. But when she unexpectedly loses her voice, she's forced to experience the classroom from a different perspective. As she listens more carefully to her teacher and classmates, she discovers that paying attention helps her learn, build stronger friendships, and make better choices.

Written by a veteran elementary school teacher with nearly two decades of classroom experience, Talkative Tasha was inspired by the real challenges and joys of helping students develop social and emotional skills that set them up for success.

While entertaining young readers with humor and relatable classroom moments, Talkative Tasha also serves as a valuable teaching resource. The story opens the door to meaningful conversations about impulse control, following directions, respecting others, and creating a classroom environment where every student has the opportunity to learn and thrive.

Perfect for classrooms, school libraries, counselors, and families, the book aligns with the growing emphasis on social-emotional learning by reinforcing essential life skills in an age-appropriate and memorable way.

Morrow hopes teachers will return to the story throughout the school year whenever students need encouragement to pause, listen, and think before speaking.

About the Author:

Sean Neal Morrow has been an elementary school teacher since 2008. While he loves helping students grow in reading, writing, and math, he believes it's just as important to teach kindness, confidence, and positive self-worth. Talkative Tasha is Sean's very first children's book, inspired by the many amazing students he's had the joy of teaching over the years. He lives in Fresno, California, and enjoys spending time with his family, friends, and beloved dog, Chico.

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About Blue Balloon Books:

Blue Balloon Books is a premium hybrid publisher of children's books, combining expert editing, illustration, and design with the speed, control, and creative partnership of independent publishing. Blue Balloon Books helps authors bring high-quality children's books to life while maintaining ownership of their work and enjoying a collaborative publishing experience.

Sarah De Vos

Ballast Books

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Elementary School Teacher Releases New Children's Book to Teach the Importance of Listening News Provided By Ballast Books October 13, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education



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