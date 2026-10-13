You're 60 And Get Laid Off - Should You Retire Or Try To Get Hired Again?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) layoff at 60 creates a choice between retiring early and finding another job, but healthcare costs, Social Security timing, and retirement account access can change which path makes financial sense – Shutterstock

Getting laid off at 60 can turn a carefully planned career into an unexpected retirement decision. Before cashing out your work life for good, compare what another paycheck could buy with what leaving the workforce might cost.

The choice involves more than whether you can afford groceries without working. Your age affects access to health insurance, Social Security timing, retirement account withdrawals, and the number of years your savings must last. A severance package or unemployment benefits might provide breathing room, but neither automatically makes retirement affordable.

There is also a third option between rushing back into a full-time job and declaring yourself retired. A contract assignment, part-time position, or lower-pressure role could bridge the gap without recreating the job you just lost.

Your Last Salary May Be More Valuable Than You Think

A paycheck at 60 does more than cover monthly bills. It can keep retirement savings invested, fund health insurance, and delay withdrawals during the early years of retirement. Those benefits become especially useful when the stock market struggles or unexpected expenses arrive.

Consider someone with $650,000 in retirement accounts and $2,500 in monthly Social Security benefits available at age 62. Those figures describe a hypothetical household, not a retirement recommendation. If the household needs $5,000 monthly and starts benefits at 62, Social Security would cover only half that spending before taxes and other adjustments. Savings must cover the remaining gap, along with any healthcare costs that the household budget overlooks.

Another year of earnings could reduce that pressure. The worker might contribute more to retirement accounts, avoid drawing down investments, and preserve cash for emergencies. Even a job paying less than the former salary could help, provided its take-home pay exceeds the costs of working.

However, another job does not automatically win. A lengthy commute, expensive health premiums, or a physically demanding schedule could consume much of the benefit. Compare actual take-home pay and employment costs rather than treating the old salary as the only acceptable replacement.

Social Security Makes the Calendar Matter

At 60, a layoff does not unlock Social Security retirement benefits immediately. Most people cannot claim retirement benefits until age 62, and claiming then generally produces a smaller monthly payment than waiting until full retirement age. For people born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67.

That creates a potentially awkward stretch between a lost paycheck and the first available retirement benefit. Someone who stops working at 60 must cover that period through savings, severance, unemployment benefits, other household income, or a combination of resources.

Waiting beyond age 62 can increase the monthly retirement benefit, with delayed retirement credits available through age 70. Yet waiting requires money to cover living expenses in the meantime. A larger future check cannot pay today's utility bill unless other resources bridge the gap.

Your earnings history also deserves a review. Social Security calculates retirement benefits using your 35 highest-earning years, adjusted under its formula. If you have fewer than 35 years of earnings, zero-income years can enter the calculation. Additional work could replace lower-earning years, although the effect depends on your record.

Before making a permanent decision, review your personalized estimates through the Social Security Administration's official website. Compare several claiming ages rather than assuming the earliest available date offers the best fit.

Health Insurance Can Change the Entire Calculation

Leaving a job at 60 creates a healthcare problem that Medicare generally does not solve yet. Most people qualify for Medicare at 65, leaving several years of coverage to arrange. A spouse's employer plan might offer a practical solution. Other possibilities include COBRA continuation coverage or an individual plan through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Each option has different costs, eligibility rules, and enrollment deadlines.

COBRA can preserve the same employer-sponsored coverage temporarily, but the former employee may need to pay the full premium plus an administrative fee. That price can surprise someone who previously saw only the employee share deducted from each paycheck.

Marketplace coverage may cost less for some households, depending on income, location, household size, and available subsidies. Retirement income choices can affect marketplace assistance, so estimates deserve careful attention before anyone commits to a plan.

Put actual premium quotes and expected out-of-pocket expenses into the retirement budget. A retirement plan that works before healthcare costs may fail once premiums, prescriptions, deductibles, and specialist visits enter the picture.

The Retirement Account Withdrawal Trap

A layoff can make retirement accounts look like an emergency checking account. Resist the urge to treat a large balance as money available for immediate spending without consequences.

For many workplace retirement plans, the IRS's separation-from-service exception may allow penalty-free withdrawals if someone leaves that employer during or after the calendar year they turn 55. The exception has conditions, and it generally applies to qualifying employer plans rather than IRAs. Ordinary income taxes may still apply to taxable withdrawals.

That difference can influence whether someone taps a former employer's 401(k), rolls it into an IRA, or uses other savings first. A rollover may offer benefits, but it can also change access to the money under the age-55 exception. Moving funds before checking the rules could remove a useful option.

Before withdrawing anything, estimate how much cash the household needs each month and identify which accounts can supply it. Include taxes in the calculation. A withdrawal large enough to cover a year's expenses might also increase taxable income and affect other financial considerations.

A financial professional or tax adviser can help compare withdrawal strategies when the decision involves several accounts, a spouse's income, or substantial severance pay.

A New Job Does Not Have to Look Like the Old One

Searching for another position at 60 can feel discouraging, particularly after decades with one employer. But the next job does not have to recreate the same title, hours, commute, or level of responsibility. Start by separating the parts of the old job that paid well from the parts that drained energy. A former manager might consider consulting, project work, training, or a part-time position. Someone in a hands-on occupation might prefer a less physically demanding role, even if it pays less.

The goal is not necessarily to maximize earnings until 65. It may be to earn enough to cover current expenses while leaving retirement savings untouched for longer. A smaller paycheck can serve that purpose if the household's spending and benefits align with the new role.

Unemployment benefits may also provide temporary support while you search, subject to state eligibility rules. Check your state's requirements and file promptly if eligible. Severance agreements deserve a close read, too, because their terms and payment schedules can affect budgeting and potentially unemployment eligibility.

A job search can take time, so set a review date rather than making an irreversible retirement decision during the first stressful weeks. That gives you room to gather real salary offers and benefit information instead of building a plan around guesses.

Build a Bridge Before You Choose a Destination

Retiring at 60 can work for some households, particularly those with manageable expenses, adequate savings, reliable healthcare coverage, and other sources of income. For others, another few years of paid work can protect savings and provide more flexibility later.

A layoff at 60 does not have to dictate the retirement date. It creates a decision point, and a short period of careful planning can reveal whether work remains financially useful or retirement already fits the numbers.

Would you rather retire after a layoff at 60 or look for a different kind of job? Share your thoughts in the comments.