Dating Is Getting Expensive - 8 Things Couples Are Cutting Back On First

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) Romance might be priceless, but dating certainly isn't getting cheaper. Between restaurant bills, entertainment, transportation, and special occasions, couples are discovering how quickly dating expenses can drain their budgets.

A 2026 Bank of America survey found that 51% of Gen Z adults spend nothing monthly on romantic dates, highlighting how financial pressures are reshaping dating habits. Rather than abandoning romance, budget-conscious couples are finding ways to spend less while keeping their relationships meaningful.

1. Expensive Restaurant Dinners

Fancy dinners are becoming harder to justify when everyday expenses keep climbing. According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurant menu prices increased 3.4% between August 2025 and August 2026. A couple spending $120 on weekly dinners could save $240 monthly by replacing two outings with homemade meals.

Cooking together also creates opportunities to connect without distractions. Choosing lunch specials or sharing appetizers offers another way to control dating expenses.

2. Pricey Concerts And Live Entertainment

Concert tickets, sporting events, and comedy shows can turn an ordinary date into a substantial expense. Couples looking to save money can consider free community concerts, outdoor festivals, and discounted local performances instead.

A $150 concert outing becomes considerably less expensive when replaced with a free neighborhood event. However, parking fees, food purchases, and ticket-processing charges can still inflate supposedly affordable entertainment. Checking the complete cost before purchasing tickets helps prevent unpleasant surprises.

3. Frequent Movie Theater Visits

Movie nights remain popular, but tickets and concessions can make regular theater visits expensive. Two $16 tickets, $18 in snacks, and $10 in parking create a $60 evening. Couples looking to reduce dating expenses can substitute streaming nights or visit theaters offering discounted admission. Preparing popcorn at home also eliminates expensive concession purchases.

The important distinction is choosing an affordable alternative rather than automatically adding another streaming subscription.

4. Elaborate Anniversary And Holiday Gifts

Expensive jewelry, elaborate gift baskets, and luxury surprises are becoming less practical for financially stretched couples. A 2026 LendingTree survey found that expected Valentine's Day gift spending averaged $132 among people in relationships, down from $179 in 2025.

That $47 difference illustrates how gift budgets can change without eliminating celebrations. Couples can exchange handwritten letters, prepare favorite meals, or agree on reasonable spending limits. Discussing expectations beforehand prevents one partner from feeling pressured to match an expensive purchase.

5. Weekend Getaways And Overnight Trips

Romantic weekend trips can become surprisingly expensive after hotels, transportation, meals, and activities are included. Couples hoping to reduce dating expenses can replace some overnight escapes with nearby day trips and local attractions.

Visiting a neighboring town eliminates hotel expenses while preserving the excitement of exploring somewhere different. Travelers should compare parking, resort fees, and transportation costs before assuming a discounted room is affordable. Setting a complete trip budget helps prevent a spontaneous getaway from creating lasting financial stress.

6. Expensive Dating App Subscriptions

Paid dating apps represent another expense for singles seeking relationships. A 2024 LendingTree dating survey found that 4% of active daters had downgraded their apps from paid versions to free alternatives. Someone paying $30 monthly could redirect $180 toward actual dates over six months.

Free versions may offer fewer features, making it important to consider whether premium benefits justify their cost. Users should also check automatic renewal settings before deleting an app, since deletion alone might not cancel billing.

7. Rideshares And Long-Distance Dates

Transportation is an easily overlooked expense when couples calculate their dating budgets. A $25 rideshare each way adds $50 before dinner or entertainment begins. Meeting halfway, choosing nearby attractions, or combining activities into one outing can reduce unnecessary travel expenses.

Public transportation may offer additional savings where reliable service is available. However, couples should never sacrifice personal safety or dependable transportation simply to save money.

8. Multiple Expensive Date Nights Each Month

Instead of eliminating dates entirely, some couples are reducing how frequently they schedule expensive outings. The 2026 Bank of America Better Money Habits study found that 75% of surveyed Gen Z adults actively look for ways to save money when making social plans. Couples might replace three $100 outings with one restaurant dinner and two inexpensive activities.

That adjustment could save approximately $200 monthly if the replacement activities are free. Establishing a shared monthly entertainment allowance also makes spending expectations clearer.

Keeping The Romance While Cutting The Costs

Affordable dating doesn't have to mean sacrificing meaningful experiences or memorable moments. The smartest approach involves identifying expenses that add little enjoyment while protecting activities both partners genuinely value. Couples can establish realistic budgets, alternate expensive and inexpensive dates, and discuss financial boundaries without embarrassment. The goal isn't to spend as little as possible but to avoid allowing dating expenses to interfere with savings, bills, or financial stability.

What's the first dating expense you would cut, and do you believe spending less money can actually strengthen a relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments.