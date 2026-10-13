Eight Children Among 11 Dead As A Boat Capsizes In Ganga River In Bihar's Vaishali

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) At least 11 people, including eight children, died after a boat carrying passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Rampur Shyamchand village under the Raghopur police station area while the passengers were reportedly travelling to attend a feast.

Around half a dozen people were also reported injured, while rescue teams continued searching the river for anyone who might still be missing.

The exact number of people on board and the final casualty count are subject to official confirmation.

According to preliminary information, between 15 and 20 people were aboard the boat when it overturned in the river.

The accident triggered panic, prompting local residents and the administration to launch rescue efforts.

Several passengers were rescued, and the injured were taken for medical treatment.

District police officials and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the site to assist with the operation.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh said most of the deceased were minors.

Search operations were underway to locate anyone still missing and establish the full circumstances of the accident.

Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, expressed sorrow over the tragedy in a social media post, describing it as an unfortunate incident.

Yadav said he had spoken with local residents, administrative officials and other authorities, urging them to expedite rescue operations and ensure prompt medical treatment for the injured.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief over the deaths, describing the incident as tragic and heartbreaking.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the deceased.

The state government has announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person.

Officials have also been directed to speed up rescue and relief operations and ensure appropriate medical care for those injured.

Rescue efforts and the investigation into the accident are continuing.

Further details are awaited as the administration works to confirm the number of victims and determine the circumstances that led to the boat capsizing.