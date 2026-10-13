Raising 4 Kids? These States Make It Especially Expensive

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Raising four children can place significant pressure on household finances in states such as Hawaii, Massachusetts, and California. Housing and childcare are among the biggest expenses families must manage. (Pexels).

Raising four children can stretch even a comfortable household budget, especially when groceries, housing, childcare, and healthcare bills arrive together. Where a family lives can make those expenses significantly harder to manage. According to recent research, some states require parents to spend tens of thousands of dollars annually on the basic needs of just one young child. For families with four children, understanding the cost of raising four children in different states can help parents make smarter financial decisions.

Hawaii: Paradise Comes With A Hefty Price Tag

Hawaii consistently ranks among America's most expensive places to raise children, largely because of housing, childcare, and everyday living expenses. According to LendingTree's 2026 child-rearing cost study, raising one young child costs approximately $40,342 annually in Hawaii. The same research estimates that raising a child through age 18 costs approximately $412,661, the highest statewide projection nationwide. For parents raising four children, expensive groceries, transportation, and limited affordable housing options can create additional financial pressure. Families should compare childcare arrangements, explore available assistance programs, and carefully evaluate housing costs before relocating.

Massachusetts: Childcare Can Rival A Mortgage Payment

Massachusetts offers strong educational opportunities, but the cost of raising four children can become financially overwhelming. A 2025 SmartAsset study estimated the additional annual cost of raising one child under five at $44,221, the highest among states in that analysis. For families with four children, childcare expenses can become particularly challenging when several children need full-time supervision. Parents living near Boston may also face expensive housing and limited options for larger family homes. Comparing suburban communities, employer-sponsored childcare benefits, and sibling discounts could help reduce monthly expenses.

Maryland: High Family Expenses Extend Beyond Housing

Maryland presents another expensive environment for parents supporting four children, particularly around Washington, D.C., and Baltimore suburbs. LendingTree's 2026 research estimates that raising one young child costs approximately $36,419 annually statewide. Housing, transportation, childcare, and healthcare expenses can quickly consume a substantial portion of household income. Families with several school-aged children must also consider summer camps, extracurricular activities, and transportation between activities. Choosing neighborhoods with accessible public transportation, affordable recreation programs, and nearby schools may help control the cost of raising four children.

California: Housing And Childcare Create A Double Burden

California's expensive housing markets can make finding enough space for six family members particularly difficult. A 2026 Redfin analysis found that housing and childcare consumed approximately 97% of the typical working family's income in Los Angeles under its methodology. The research also identified Bakersfield and Fresno among metropolitan areas where childcare consumes a particularly large share of family income. Parents raising four children may face additional expenses when moving into larger homes or paying for multiple childcare arrangements. Comparing nearby communities, public preschool availability, and commuting costs can reveal savings that housing prices alone might overlook.

Connecticut: Family Budgets Face Multiple Pressures

Connecticut combines relatively expensive childcare with substantial housing costs in many communities. SmartAsset's 2025 analysis estimated the additional annual cost of raising one young child at $41,808, placing Connecticut second nationally. Parents calculating the cost of raising four children may find that childcare, healthcare premiums, and housing expenses leave limited room for savings. Families should investigate local school programs, childcare assistance eligibility, and employer benefits before committing to expensive arrangements. Shopping for housing outside premium commuter communities may also reduce expenses, provided transportation costs do not erase the savings.

Washington: Childcare Costs Can Exceed Rent

Washington presents significant financial challenges for larger families, particularly around Seattle and other expensive metropolitan communities. A 2025 Redfin report estimated Seattle's average monthly childcare expense at $1,660 for one child. For two children, the report calculated approximately $3,320 monthly before potential sibling discounts, exceeding the area's typical rent payment in its comparison. Families raising four children could face substantial expenses if multiple children require daycare or after-school supervision. Exploring flexible work schedules, licensed home-based childcare, and employer assistance programs could provide meaningful financial relief.

Vermont: Rising Costs Deserve Attention

Vermont may appeal to families seeking smaller communities and outdoor recreation, but affordability remains a concern. SmartAsset estimated that raising one young child cost $38,272 annually in 2025, representing a 25.31% increase from its previous estimate. For parents with four children, limited childcare availability can complicate employment schedules and increase transportation demands. Families should investigate local childcare openings before moving rather than assuming affordable options will be readily available. Comparing housing, employment opportunities, and school transportation expenses can help prevent unexpected financial strain.

The Biggest Savings Start With Where You Live

The cost of raising four children in an expensive state requires planning, but families still have opportunities to reduce financial pressure. Housing and childcare usually deserve attention before smaller expenses because even modest reductions can produce substantial annual savings. Parents should compare school districts, childcare availability, employer benefits, healthcare coverage, and commuting expenses when evaluating communities. A less expensive state is not automatically a better financial choice if moving means accepting lower wages or losing dependable family support. Ultimately, the smartest location is one where household income, essential expenses, and family needs remain reasonably balanced.

Would you consider moving to another state to make raising four children more affordable, or are the benefits of staying near family worth the extra expense? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.