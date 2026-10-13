Localdms Gives Law Firms And Small Businesses On-Premises Document Control With A Free 10-User Edition
Goda Software today announced the availability of LocalDMS, an electronic document management system built for organizations that need to keep sensitive files under their own control.
Many small law offices, consultancies, and engineering firms still manage contracts and client records through shared network drives and email. That approach makes it hard to know which version is current, who approved a change, or who opened a file. Cloud document platforms solve part of the problem but require moving confidential data to a third party, which some clients and regulators do not allow.
LocalDMS installs on a firm's own Windows server, so documents never leave the organization's network. Organizations that prefer not to manage infrastructure can use the same system as a managed SaaS service.
The system covers the core of day-to-day document control:
- Approval workflows with assignments, reviews, notifications, and electronic sign-offs Automatic versioning with complete revision history Role-based permissions and controlled sharing with external parties Full-text search across stored documents Audit trails recording document access and changes
“Firms handling contracts and client records need to show who changed what and when, without handing their files to an outside provider,” said Raju Datla, Founder of Goda Software.“LocalDMS gives a small team that accountability on hardware they already own.”
The Community Edition is free for up to 10 users and is not a time-limited trial. Growing teams can add licenses at low cost. LocalDMS is available now at .
About Goda Software
Goda Software develops software for document management, requirements management, and application lifecycle management, helping organizations improve document control, collaboration, traceability, and information security.
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Raju Datla, Founder, Goda Software
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