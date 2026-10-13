FTK UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Flotek Industries, Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: a 14-day window in which Flotek announced a $400 million Puerto Rico power contract, saw shares reach $38.82, and then watched the agreement terminated outright.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) securities of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of shareholders who acquired securities between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

FTK shares declined $10.66, or nearly 30% across three consecutive drops, ultimately settling at $25.17 per share on August 19, 2026. Investors have until October 26, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Chronology of Material Events

August 3, 2026: Flotek announced a 10-year agreement tied to a 400 MW natural gas-fired power project for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, stating it expected a revenue backlog of approximately $400 million and annual revenue near $40 million at full deployment.

August 4, 2026: The Company reported second quarter revenue of $99,367,000 and filed its Form 10-Q describing the PREPA Contract and expected deployment beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026.

August 17, 2026: A short-seller report asserted the contract, described as roughly 57% of the Company's backlog, had already been canceled, and referenced an allegedly unauthorized third-party signature and a criminal referral. Shares fell $7.17, or 20.01%, to $28.66 on unusually heavy volume.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



February 13, 2026: A federal oversight letter reportedly questioned a consortium partner's experience, organization, and financial capacity, the lawsuit chronicles.

July 31, 2026: PREPA consented to assigning to Flotek the contractual role previously held by Enchanted Rock, LLC.

August 14, 2026: The Financial Oversight and Management Board voted to revoke approval and directed PREPA to terminate the contract.

August 18, 2026: Flotek filed an 8-K describing the revocation and a work-hold directive; shares fell $1.64, or 5.72%, to $27.02. August 19, 2026: The Company confirmed formal notice terminating the power purchase and operating agreement, effective immediately; shares fell $1.85, or 6.85%, to $25.17.



As detailed in the action, the complaint alleges that Class Period statements about the PREPA award lacked a reasonable basis because credible reasons to doubt the consortium's capacity were not disclosed to investors.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint raises questions about the interval between the reported oversight board actions in mid-August and the Company's subsequent filings describing the contract's status." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FTK Lawsuit

Q: What is the FTK lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 26, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did FTK stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $10.66, or about 29.75% over a period of three days following repeated disclosures regarding the Company's $400 million contract with PREPA. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the FTK class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do FTK investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my FTK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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