Kvika Banki Hf.: Results Of Inaugural Auction Of Covered Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika banki hf. held today closed inaugural auction in the covered bond series KVIKA CB 32. The auction was conducted as a Dutch auction where total bids amounted to ISK 10,120 million at yields ranging from 7,59% to 7,85%. Bids were accepted for ISK 5,920 million at a yield of 7,74%, which is the coupon rate of the bond, paid annually. The total amount issued in the series will be ISK 6,420 million, thereof ISK 5,920 million outstanding and ISK 500 million retained for own use.

The bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland market on 20 October 2026, and market making in the bonds is expected to begin before year end 2026. The bonds are issued under Kvika's covered bond programme.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the financial supervisory authority of the Central Bank of Iceland in accordance to act. no. 11/2008 and Central Bank of Iceland rules no. 190/2023. Further information on final terms, risk reports and the programme for the covered bonds is available at Kvika's website – Funding.

For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at ... or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.