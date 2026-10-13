Kvika Banki Hf.: Results Of Inaugural Auction Of Covered Bonds
The bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland market on 20 October 2026, and market making in the bonds is expected to begin before year end 2026. The bonds are issued under Kvika's covered bond programme.
The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the financial supervisory authority of the Central Bank of Iceland in accordance to act. no. 11/2008 and Central Bank of Iceland rules no. 190/2023. Further information on final terms, risk reports and the programme for the covered bonds is available at Kvika's website – Funding.
For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at ... or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.
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