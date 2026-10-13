Voltalia strengthens its Board of Directors

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that the Shareholders' Meeting held on October 9, 2026, ratified the co-optation of Isabelle Kocher de Leyritz as Director and appointed Emmanuelle Lemer as an independent Director. Emmanuelle Lemer has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

“We are very pleased to strengthen the Board of Directors with Isabelle Kocher de Leyritz and Emmanuelle Lemer extensive experience and complementary expertise, which are major assets in supporting the Group in the implementation of its SPRING transformation plan. Their perspectives and knowledge of the challenges facing our businesses will enrich the Board's discussions at a key moment in Voltalia's development,” said Bertrand Cousin, Chairman of Voltalia's Board of Directors.

Isabelle Kocher de Leyritz has been co-opted as Director in May 2026 in replacement of Laurence Mulliez, whose mandate ended following the Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026. Over nearly twenty years with the Suez and ENGIE groups, she held a number of senior executive positions, notably as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and subsequently Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE from 2016 to 2020, where she led the Group's transformation around decarbonization and the development of renewable energies. Co-founder and Chairwoman of Blunomy since 2022, a consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the transition towards decarbonized, circular and inclusive business models, she brings to the Board recognized expertise in strategy, energy transition, governance, finance and corporate transformation.

Emmanuelle Lemer, who holds both French and British citizenship, has more than twenty years of experience in the energy, infrastructure, utilities and renewable energy sectors. She spent most of her career in international investment banking, advising major European and global companies on strategic and financial transactions, particularly mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financing and restructurings. From 2016 to 2023, she served as Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, where she was responsible for investment banking activities in the Energy, Utilities and Renewable Energy sectors across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Her expertise in financial markets, strategic transactions and the energy sector is an asset in supporting Voltalia's continued development and the execution of its growth strategy. As an independent Director, and considering her expertise, she has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

Following these changes, Voltalia's Board of Directors brings together recognized and complementary profiles. The diversity of backgrounds and expertise represented on the Board, particularly in the fields of energy, finance and corporate transformation, is an asset in supporting the Group in the implementation of its strategy and SPRING transformation plan.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2026 turnover, on October 22, 2026 (after market close)