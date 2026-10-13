Lite Strategy Marks 15 Years Of Litecoin With Launch Of Proof Of Time Public Industry Archive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Nasdaq-Listed Company with Litecoin Reserve Treasury Celebrates 15 Years of Uptime and Real-World Payments with an Industry-Wide Storytelling Campaign

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lite Strategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: LITS), today launched Proof of Time: proofoftime.litestrategy.com, an industry-wide public archive capturing fifteen years of crypto history through the untold stories of the people who built, used, and sustained the ecosystem. The project marks the 15th anniversary of the Litecoin network, created by Charlie Lee and launched on October 13, 2011.

Litecoin has stayed true to its original mission and vision of enabling everyday payments, and the network's fundamentals reflect that. With a market capitalization of approximately $5 billion, more than one million weekly transactions through 2026, and average fees of just $0.003 to $0.01, Litecoin continues to deliver scalable, low-cost payments. More than nine million addresses hold a Litecoin balance, underscoring a broad and durable holder base.

Proof of Time is designed to document the human history behind Litecoin. By collecting firsthand accounts, stories of early trades, and the online communities that shaped the modern digital asset landscape, the archive is launched to highlight the depth, longevity, and culture that continue to set Litecoin apart.

"When I launched Litecoin in 2011, I wanted to build a faster, cheaper network for everyday transactions," said Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin and member of the Board of Directors of Lite Strategy. "Fifteen years later, that's still the job. But today, it's not just about the age, I see a lot in the people active in Litecoin and the work we're doing together. We are continuing to build Litecoin to be even more secure and sustainable for the long term, ensuring it delivers on its original promise as our community grows."

"In crypto, you can buy attention, but you can't buy fifteen years of continuous uptime," said Jay File, CEO and CFO of Lite Strategy. "Fifteen years without the network going offline, through every market cycle and every challenge along the way, is the kind of hard-earned track record institutional investors look for. Lite Strategy provides public-market investors with a transparent, regulated vehicle to gain direct exposure to that enduring institutional foundation. Both Charlie and I share that long-term vision."

The launch follows Lite Strategy's recent report of its financial results for its first full fiscal year operating as the first U.S. publicly traded company to adopt Litecoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. Link to the information here:

To explore the archive or submit a story, visit proofoftime.litestrategy.com. References to websites and hyperlinks are provided solely for convenience. Information contained on or accessible through such websites or hyperlinks is not incorporated by reference herein.

About Litecoin's 15th anniversary

Fifteen years after going live, the Litecoin network has never gone offline. According to the Litecoin Foundation, it has processed more than 416 million transactions since 2011, and still handles more than a million a week, including 4.9 million transactions in September 2026 alone. Currently, over 9 million addresses hold a Litecoin balance, while MWEB, the network's opt-in privacy feature, held a record 563,923 LTC in September 2026. The network is also preparing for the future with LitVM testnet, which brings smart contracts to Litecoin, processing more than 350 million transactions ahead of its planned mainnet launch, and the fourth Litecoin halving is expected around July 2027, when the reward for each block drops from 6.25 to 3.125 LTC.

About Lite Strategy, Inc.

Lite Strategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: LITS) is the first U.S. publicly traded company to adopt Litecoin (LTC) as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company employs an active treasury management strategy to generate yield on its LTC holdings, compound LTC per share, and create lasting stockholder value. Lite Strategy offers investors regulated, transparent and actively managed exposure to Litecoin that no ETF or passive vehicle can replicate. Lite Strategy also retains a portfolio of pharmaceutical assets, providing strategic optionality independent of its digital asset treasury. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lite Strategy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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