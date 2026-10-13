Saia Expands Northeast Network With New Long Island Terminal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new facility strengthens service capabilities across the New York metro market

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced the opening of its newest terminal in Deer Park, New York, further expanding the company's growing network across the Northeast. The new Long Island facility enhances Saia's ability to serve customers throughout Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area while providing additional capacity to support growing shipping demand.

Strategically located in Deer Park, the terminal strengthens connectivity between Long Island businesses and Saia's nationwide network, helping improve service efficiency, freight movement and market coverage throughout the region. The facility also positions Saia to better support customers operating in one of the country's most densely populated and economically significant markets.

“Long Island is an important market for our customers, and this investment reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding our network where service, capacity and connectivity matter most,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu.“This new terminal strengthens our presence in the Northeast and enables us to deliver the reliable service, and operational excellence customers expect from Saia.”

The opening continues Saia's long-term strategy of investing in network growth to increase density in key markets and create more efficient transit times across the country. As the carrier's network expands, customers continue to benefit from the ongoing improvement of transit times, stronger service coverage and enhanced connectivity across Saia's network. By expanding its geographic footprint, Saia is able to provide customers with greater flexibility, enhanced service and stronger nationwide coverage.

“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating a network that delivers value for our customers today while supporting future demand,” added Ramu.“Every terminal investment helps strengthen our ability to connect businesses with the markets they need to reach.”

For more information about Saia and its freight and logistics capabilities, visit Saia.com.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 219 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit Saia.com. For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail ...