Vereigen Media Brings 'Austin Marketers Connect' To The Domain, Connecting B2B Marketing, Demand Generation & Growth Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The October 29 gathering at Dirdie Birdie at The Domain will bring Austin-area marketing, demand generation, and revenue professionals together for an evening that connect beyond the conference room to maintain the professional relationships

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a global B2B demand generation company, is bringing Austin Marketers Connect to Dirdie Birdie at The Domain on October 29, 2026. The event offers a fresh alternative to traditional industry gatherings, creating an opportunity for Austin-area marketing and revenue professionals to connect beyond traditional conference room.

Built on the idea that meaningful professional relationships often start with a good conversation, Austin Marketers Connect will bring together professionals across B2B marketing, demand generation, growth marketing, account-based marketing (ABM), and revenue operations.

The event will offer a relaxed setting for attendees to connect with peers, share ideas, and build relationships over Austin-themed indoor mini golf, complimentary food, and cocktails. With no presentations, panels, or sales pitches, the evening will give attendees space to exchange perspectives with others navigating similar challenges across the B2B landscape.

Marketers Connect Austin









A Different Approach to B2B Marketing Networking

Today's B2B marketing professionals work across increasingly connected disciplines, from demand generation leaders and digital marketing to account-based marketing. As these responsibilities evolve, opportunities to exchange practical insights and build relationships with peers remain valuable engaging the right audiences.

Austin Marketers Connect is designed around the approach to create a space for conversations across industries, without the formal structure or commercial pressure often associated with traditional business gatherings.

“Some of the most valuable business conversations happen outside the boardroom while creating space where professionals can meet, talk, and learn. We at Vereigen Media wanted to create an environment where Austin's marketing professionals can meet one another, exchange ideas, and build relationships naturally. By bringing people together around a shared experience, we hope to make professional networking more enjoyable and meaningful.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder and COO of Vereigen Media

The gathering is intended for Austin-area marketing leaders, demand generation professions, and ABM practitioners interested in connecting with peers across industries.

Bringing Austin's Marketing Community Together

Austin Marketers Connect will take place at Dirdie Birdie at The Domain, offering a social setting that combines professional networking with friendly competition.

Rather than following a presentation-led agenda, the event will prioritize informal conversations and opportunities for attendees to connect with fellow professionals. The event format is intended to encourage interactions across roles, industries, and areas of expertise while giving attendees a reason to step away from their regular work routines and reserve their place for the event.

“Technology continues to transform how marketers reach and engage audiences, but meaningful professional relationships still depend on people. Austin Marketers Connect creates an opportunity to step away from the daily demands of marketing, meet peers, and have conversations that are more natural, meaningful and memorable that continue long after the event.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media

An Evening Built Around Community

The gathering is intended for Austin-area professionals working across B2B marketing, demand generation, growth, lead generation, ABM, digital marketing, and related disciplines.

Event details:





Event Name: Austin Marketers Connect

Date: October 29, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Venue: Dirdie Birdie at The Domain

Address: 10910 Domain Dr., Suite 120, Austin, TX 78758, USA Pre-Registration Required



What to expect:

An evening of professional networking, Austin-themed indoor mini golf, complementary food and cocktails, and opportunities to connect with fellow marketing, demand generation, growth, ABM, and revenue professionals.

Limited registration to preserve the curated nature of the gathering.

Reserve Your Spot at Austin Marketers Connect

Austin-area marketing, demand generation, and growth professionals are invited to join Vereigen Media's Marketers Connect at Dirdie Birdie in The Domain on October 29 for an evening of real conversations, friendly competition, and meaningful professional connections.

Registration is complimentary and space is intentionally limited to keep the gathering small and personal. Pre-registration is required, and attendance is subject to approval.

Reserve your spot now: Register here.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a global U.S.-based B2B demand generation company help organizations connect with relevant audiences through first-party data, Verified Content Engagement (VCE), human verification, and privacy-conscious digital outreach. The company supports hundreds of B2B brands across technology, media, SaaS, IT, cybersecurity, finance, healthcare, and other emerging industries with a people-first approach to customer engagement.

With a team of more than 300 professionals and access to 110+ million first-party data, the company combines data intelligence, digital engagement, zero outsourcing approach and human validation to help organizations build more meaningful and measurable connections through trusted, privacy-conscious practices.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at