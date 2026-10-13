Elizabeth M. Lykins, Author, Says Spiritual Awakening Begins Within, Not Through Dangerous Psychedelics

Elizabeth M. Lykins

Author of Reflections on Transcendence Challenges the Search for Quick Spiritual Answers and Advocates Inner Work and Self-Discovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When life's biggest questions seem unanswered, the promise of spiritual awakening can be difficult to resist. For some, psychedelics appear to offer a shortcut to enlightenment, a deeper connection to the universe or renewed purpose. Elizabeth M. Lykins, bestselling author and spiritual transformation coach, challenges that premise, arguing that meaningful answers come not from substances but from the deeply personal work of looking within.

“People are desperate for hope that there is something bigger and better out there,” Lykins says.“But the true answer will not lie in dangerous drugs of any kind, especially mind-altering drugs like psychedelics. What will help a person is looking into the inner self, digging within and doing the inner work to find solutions to the questions they already have.”

Lykins's perspective comes amid continued scientific interest in the relationship between psychedelic experiences and spirituality. A study published in Scientific Reports examined self-reported life changes among people who had used psychedelics outside clinical settings. Approximately 49% reported changes in religion or spirituality following their experiences.

“While research has documented reports of spiritual changes following psychedelic use, that does not mean these substances are necessary for spiritual awakening or that they offer the right path to personal growth for everyone. The findings must also be viewed in context, including the study's limitations and the possibility that participants were more favorably disposed toward psychedelics than the general population. Spiritual awakening is a deeply personal journey, and I believe the most meaningful answers come from looking within and doing the inner work rather than relying on mind-altering substances.”

Lykins believes spiritual understanding begins with examining personal beliefs, questioning long-held assumptions and exploring the patterns that influence decisions, relationships and a sense of purpose.

“The dangers of psychedelics should not be overlooked in the pursuit of spiritual awakening. These mind-altering substances can produce unpredictable psychological effects, including panic, paranoia and, in some cases, prolonged psychological distress. No one should be led to believe that a drug is a shortcut to enlightenment or lasting peace. True spiritual growth requires looking inward, confronting difficult questions and doing the inner work necessary to find meaning and understanding.”

Lykins explores this philosophy in Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You. Drawing on her own journey of spirituality and awakening, the book encourages readers to seek fulfillment through deeper self-understanding.

“Spiritual awakening is about more than chasing a temporary feeling of connection or clarity. It requires the courage to look honestly at yourself, confront difficult truths and take responsibility for the choices that shape your future. Lasting growth begins when you commit to the inner work that leads to genuine self-understanding.”

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, is a spiritual transformation coach, bestselling author and licensed medical provider who has practiced emergency and urgent care medicine since 1996. Educated at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, she has additional training in transformational coaching, neuro-linguistic programming, Emotional Freedom Techniques, cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, clinical hypnotherapy and life and success coaching. Her work combines medical experience with spiritual teachings and an inside-out approach to personal growth. She is the author of Reflections on Transcendence and Letter to Caroline and formerly served as publisher and CEO of Magnificent Metamorphosis Magazine.

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Elizabeth M. Lykins, Author, Says Spiritual Awakening Begins Within, Not Through Dangerous Psychedelics News Provided By Boundless Media October 13, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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