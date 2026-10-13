A&D Medical Launches Direct Connect Blood Pressure Monitor For Epic Mychart® Integration

New solution enables patients to securely share blood pressure readings through MyChart®, supporting remote patient monitoring and connected care workflows.

- Brad WiltzANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANN ARBOR, MI - A&D Medical, a global leader in clinical-grade home health monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of the Direct Connect Blood Pressure Monitor (UA-652BLE), a connected blood pressure device designed to help US healthcare organizations expand remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs and strengthen patient engagement through Epic MyChartintegration.The Direct Connect Blood Pressure Monitor enables patients to securely share blood pressure measurements from home through their MyChart application, providing care teams with timely access to patient-generated health data within familiar Epic workflows. By streamlining data sharing between patients and providers, the solution helps support more proactive management of chronic conditions while reducing barriers to participation in remote monitoring programs.“Healthcare organizations continue to look for ways to extend care beyond the clinic while maintaining efficient workflows for providers,” said Brad Wiltz, Chief Commercial Officer.“With Direct Connect, patients can easily share blood pressure readings from home through MyChart, helping care teams access the information they need to support ongoing patient management and more informed clinical decision-making.”Expanding the A&D Medical Connected Solutions EcosystemDirect Connect is the newest addition to A&D Medical's Connected Solutions Ecosystem, which gives healthcare organizations flexibility to select Cellular, Bluetooth, or Direct Connect options based on patient needs, care models, and operational requirements. By offering multiple connectivity pathways within a consistent device strategy, A&D Medical helps health systems support diverse patient populations while building scalable monitoring workflows.The ecosystem is built around patients, providers, and programs, combining clinical-grade home monitoring devices with connectivity options that support reliable transmission of accurate patient-generated health data. This flexible approach allows organizations to match connectivity to patient technology access and workflow needs rather than relying on a single model for every patient.As part of A&D Medical's connected care ecosystem, Direct Connect is designed to bridge the gap between patients and providers by enhancing visibility into patient health trends, supporting remote patient monitoring initiatives, and promoting coordinated care experiences.“Interoperability is critical to the future of connected care," said Kyle Klein, Sr. Product Manager. "By utilizing the Generic Health Sensor profile, Direct Connect helps bridge the gap between patients and providers, making it easier to incorporate home blood pressure readings into everyday clinical workflows."Key Benefits for Healthcare Organizations, Direct Connect Blood Pressure Monitor helps providers:- Receive patient-generated health data through MyChart to support remote patient monitoring programs.- Streamline data collection within familiar Epic workflows.- Reduce manual data entry and administrative burden.- Improve visibility into patient trends between office visits.- Support more informed clinical decision-making through regular access to blood pressure readings.- Designed for Patient AdoptionFor patients, the Direct Connect Blood Pressure Monitor offers a simple and seamless experience for sharing health measurements from home with their care teams. Benefits include support for remote monitoring, simplified health data sharing, reduced need for manual tracking, and increased engagement in managing personal health.The monitor features:- Clinical Grade Accuracy- One Touch Operation- Irregular Heartbeat (IHB) Detection- BluetoothConnectivity via MyChartAbout A&D MedicalSince 1977, A&D Medical has been manufacturing and distributing a comprehensive range of cutting-edge biometric monitoring solutions. This includes blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and various other health monitoring devices designed for both consumer and professional use. A&D Medical stands at the forefront of connected health and biometric measurement solutions, catering to consumer wellness and the management of chronic conditions on a global scale.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment, with operations in Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. A&D Medical (Americas) is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.WORKS WITH EPIC MYCHART is a trademark ofEpic Systems Corporation.

Adriana Benassi

A&D Medical

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A&D Medical Launches Direct Connect Blood Pressure Monitor for Epic MyChart® Integration News Provided By A&D Engineering October 13, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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