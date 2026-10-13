Litterlux Launches $399 Self-Cleaning Litter Box, An Affordable Automatic Alternative To $700 Models

The LitterLux self-cleaning litter box with the Tuya Smart app, which tracks visits and cat weight.

LitterLux is an app-connected automatic litter box with a 65L drum, plasma odor control and safety sensors that goes 7 to 15 days between empties for one cat.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LitterLux is a self-cleaning litter box for homes with one or two cats. It sifts waste automatically after every visit, connects to a smartphone app, and is priced at $399. Austin-based LitterLux today announced its launch in the United States, positioning the product as a more affordable alternative to premium automatic litter boxes such as the Litter-Robot 4, which lists for about $699.Automatic litter boxes have become one of the fastest-growing categories in pet care, but most well-known models cost $600 or more. LitterLux was built to offer the core features cat owners look for in the best automatic litter boxes, including hands-free cleaning, odor control, safety sensors and app alerts, at a lower price."Cat owners told us they love their cats and hate scooping," said LitterLux's founder. "We built LitterLux so people could stop scooping every day without spending $700 to do it."How the LitterLux self-cleaning litter box works1. A cat uses the litter box as normal.2. Infrared and weight sensors detect when the cat has left.3. The 65-liter drum rotates to sift clumps from the clean litter.4. Waste drops into a sealed 9-liter drawer lined with a disposable bag.5. The owner empties the drawer about every 7 to 15 days for one cat.LitterLux specifications- Price: $399 (regularly $599)- Cats supported: up to 2 cats, 2.2 to 17.6 lbs (1 to 8 kg) each- Capacity: 65-liter drum, 9-liter sealed waste drawer- Time between empties: about 7 to 15 days for one cat- Safety: 120-degree infrared sensor plus weight sensors that pause cleaning when a cat approaches or enters- Odor control: plasma sterilization module, fresh-air system, sealed drawer- Noise: under 40 dB (about 35 dB at 1 meter)- App: Tuya Smart app for iOS and Android over 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, with visit history, cat weight tracking and alerts. It also works without the app.- Litter types: clumping bentonite, tofu, crystal and mineral sand (not strip-shaped litter)- Size and weight: about 22.8 x 20.3 x 21.4 inches, about 22 lbs- Certifications: FCC and ETL- Warranty and policies: 1-year limited warranty, free U.S. shipping in 1 to 3 business days, 30-day returnsFrequently asked questionsWhat is the best self-cleaning litter box for two cats under $400?LitterLux is designed for homes with up to two cats and costs $399. It includes app tracking, safety sensors and plasma odor control, features usually found on automatic litter boxes priced at $600 or more.Is LitterLux a Litter-Robot alternative?Yes. LitterLux is a rotating-drum automatic litter box like the Litter-Robot 4, at a lower price ($399 versus about $699). The Litter-Robot 4 supports more cats and has a longer track record. LitterLux is aimed at one- and two-cat homes that want the same hands-free cleaning for less.How often do you empty the LitterLux?About every 7 to 15 days with one cat, thanks to the 9-liter sealed waste drawer. Homes with two cats will empty it more often.Does LitterLux work with any cat litter?It works with clumping bentonite, tofu, crystal and mineral sand litter. Strip-shaped litter is not recommended.Is the LitterLux safe for cats?LitterLux uses a 120-degree infrared sensor and weight sensors that stop the drum if a cat approaches or enters during a cycle. It is designed for cats weighing at least 2.2 lbs (1 kg).Is LitterLux loud?No. It runs at under 40 dB, about 35 dB at one meter.Where can I buy LitterLux?LitterLux is sold directly at litterluxco with free U.S. shipping. Full specifications are on the LitterLux tech specs page.About LitterLuxLitterLux is a direct-to-consumer pet technology brand based in Austin, Texas. The company makes the LitterLux self-cleaning litter box, an app-connected automatic litter box for homes with one or two cats, and ships nationwide across the United States.

LitterLux Press Team

LitterLux

(512) 931-4093

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LitterLux Launches $399 Self-Cleaning Litter Box, an Affordable Automatic Alternative to $700 Models News Provided By Mirewood October 13, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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