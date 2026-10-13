Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale Of 559-Unit, Class A New Construction Self Storage Facility In Lexington, NC

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Superior Capital Advisors announces the sale of Storage Doctor, a new Class A Construction Self Storage Facility in Lexington, North Carolina.

- Michael MorrisonLEXINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the sale of Storage Doctor, a new Class A Construction Self Storage Facility in Lexington, North Carolina.Spanning 71,225 rentable square feet (RSF), the premier facility comprises 532 climate-controlled units and 27 drive-up units. The asset is uniquely positioned to capture strong market demand, given the limited local competition for climate-controlled offerings, a 12-month trend of rising rental rates, and an upcoming residential development planned next door. The transaction was successfully completed upon the issuance of the facility's Certificate of Occupancy (C.O.).Through strategic marketing and targeted buyer outreach, the sale of Storage Doctor was a highly competitive process that drew multiple offers and went under contract within 60 days. Ultimately, the new facility was acquired by a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT)."This transaction proves that certificate of occupancy deals can attract multiple competitive offers when the property is developed in the right market, at the right location, and marketed effectively. Success comes from understanding the buyer pool and creating the right exposure.” said Michael Morrison.Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer. Michael worked alongside ownership well before the property was ready to sell, helping position the asset for a successful disposition.This latest deal further demonstrates continued investor demand for well-positioned self storage developments, even before achieving stabilized operations. With a track record of successful transactions and a team of seasoned professionals, Superior Capital Advisors is well-equipped to handle complex deals and provide exceptional service to their clients. For more information on Superior Capital Advisors, please visit their website at .###About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self-storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit .

Michael Morrison

Superior Capital Advisors

+1 803-600-0602

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Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale of 559-Unit, Class A New Construction Self Storage Facility in Lexington, NC News Provided By Superior Capital Advisors October 13, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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