Packman Highlights 1,300-Boiler Annual Output In New International Media Room

Packman boilers on heavy-haul trailers outside the factory, with the company name visible on the equipment. Photograph from the Packman company archive.

Packman presents steam and condensing boilers, refinery and petrochemical equipment, factory photographs and published research to global audiences.

ISFAHAN, IRAN, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Packman Company has opened an international media room presenting its industrial boiler manufacturing, project photographs and published engineering research. The resource gives specialist journalists, industrial customers and prospective partners access to a company profile, factory material and direct contacts for technical and commercial discussions.Established in 1975, the Iranian manufacturer reports annual production of approximately 1,300 steam boilers across its fire-tube and water-tube operations. Its product portfolio spans steam generation, hot-water and condensing boilers, thermal-oil heaters, heat-recovery equipment, heat exchangers and pressure vessels.The new introduction brings the scale of the business into view through photographs of manufacturing and installed equipment. A downloadable company profile accompanies the image gallery, product information, research reference and factory-video links. Materials can be reviewed online and shared individually with editorial and engineering teams.Manufacturing and thermal engineeringPackman's published company information lists its head office in Tehran and factories in Isfahan, Vilashahr and Parand. The company developed from mechanical installation engineering into manufacturing boilers and thermal equipment, with more than five decades of company history.Its three-pass fire-tube boiler information describes a wet-back design, natural-gas, diesel and heavy-oil firing options, and hinged access doors. Its water-tube portfolio covers project-specific configurations, with natural- or forced-circulation arrangements described in the company's product information. Equipment selection and operating limits are addressed for the intended application.Within the wider group, industrial burners and water-treatment activities complement the boiler portfolio. These related disciplines provide a basis for discussing combustion, feedwater preparation, heat recovery and the interfaces between individual items of plant equipment.International customers can use the media room as a starting point for enquiries covering steam demand, operating pressure, fuel, site conditions and the required supply boundary. Product configuration, documentation, installation requirements and service arrangements are agreed for each project.Refinery and petrochemical equipmentBeyond steam generation, Packman's manufacturing portfolio includes shell-and-tube heat exchangers, pressure vessels and thermal equipment for refinery and petrochemical process duties. The company's reference collection lists design and fabrication of 19 high-pressure heat exchangers for Tehran Oil Refining Company's North and South Isomax units, delivered in 2012, and heat-exchanger work for Abadan Oil Refinery. These references complement its industrial boiler portfolio and provide specific project topics for engineering and media discussions.Published engineering researchA 2024 paper in Energy, co-authored by Packman Board Member Soheil Mirzazadeh, examines CFD-based design of a 1,500 kW water-tube condensing boiler, using experimental validation on a 580 kW boiler.The media room links to the publisher's record, allowing readers to examine the research directly. The paper provides a specific technical starting point for discussions about the relationship between modelling, experimental work and product development.Editorial and international cooperationPackman is inviting specialist publications to discuss a factory feature or technical interview under the proposed theme, 'Inside Packman: From Boiler Research to Industrial Manufacturing.' Potential coverage includes the organisation of boiler manufacturing, fire-tube and water-tube applications, and the engineering decisions explored in the published research.Soheil Mirzazadeh, Board Member of Packman Company, is the contact for interviews and international enquiries. The company can coordinate management and technical contributors and agree on supporting photographs and project information for the proposed coverage.For industrial partners, the resource provides a route to discuss specific projects, product representation and technical cooperation. Packman encourages enquiries that identify the application, market and scope of support required, so that subsequent discussions can focus on practical requirements.About Packman CompanyPackman Company is an Iranian manufacturer of industrial boilers and thermal equipment established in 1975. Its steam-boiler operations include both fire-tube and water-tube designs. Annual production figures in this announcement are supplied by company management.For editorial or business enquiries, contact Soheil Mirzazadeh at... and copy.... The media room includes his LinkedIn and Instagram profiles, Packman's Instagram account, downloadable photographs and factory-video links.

Soheil Mirzazadeh

Packman Company

+971 50 550 4990

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Packman Highlights 1,300-Boiler Annual Output in New International Media Room News Provided By Packman Company October 13, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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