NJ Dream Builders Opens Off-Season Remodeling Schedule For Sea Isle City Homeowners

Showcasing a finished home remodel done in Sea Isle City by NJ Dream Builders

A luxury kitchen renovation completed in Sea Isle City by NJ Dream Builders

The Ocean City contractor is scheduling fall and winter kitchen, bath, and deck projects in Sea Isle City so second homes and rentals are ready by summer.

- Michel WatersSEA ISLE CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Dream Builders, Ocean Cities loved remodeling company, has officially opened its fall and winter construction schedule to homeowners in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. The company is booking kitchen, bathroom, deck, and whole-home projects now, timed to finish before Memorial Day 2027. That's the date most Sea Isle second-home owners and rental property owners actually build their plans around.In a town where majority of the houses spend the summer full of family or renters, the off-season is the only practical time to remodel and renovate. Most projects that miss the summer deadline don't fall behind during construction. They fall behind months earlier, while the owner is still waiting on design decisions, custom cabinetry, and material orders. NJ Dream Builders plans Sea Isle projects around that reality: design and selections in the fall, construction through the winter and early spring, and a finished house before the season starts.The company already has a track record in town. Completed Sea Isle City projects in its portfolio include a full modern kitchen renovation on Landis Avenue, a custom bathroom finished in navy with detailed trim paneling, and a collection of beachside decks built across the island. Each was handled by the same in-house team that runs every NJ Dream Builders job: Elise Waters, the company's co-founder and lead designer, handles layout, materials, and finishes, and the company's own carpenters handle the build.Homeowners exploring home remodeling in Sea Isle City this off-season most often come to the company for:- Kitchen remodeling and design, from layout changes to full gut renovations- Bathroom remodeling, including guest baths built for a full house in July- Custom decks and porches built to handle direct ocean exposure- Home additions and extensions- Custom trim, built-ins, and whole-home interior remodelsMaterials are chosen for the shore. Sea Isle homes deal with salt air, sand, humidity, and, in rental properties, heavy summer traffic. NJ Dream Builders specifies corrosion-resistant fixtures and hardware, waterproofing systems behind tile work, and durable flooring and surfaces that hold up to wet feet and turnover weeks. The company also prepares and files permit applications with Sea Isle City's construction office and manages inspections through final sign-off, including the flood-zone requirements common to barrier-island properties."Sea Isle owners usually call us in April wanting a new kitchen by June, and by then the calendar has already made the decision for them sadly," said Michel Waters, owner of NJ Dream Builders. "The homeowners who get the summer they want are the ones who start talking to us in the fall. It's so Elise can sit down with them now, get every selection locked, and get the orders placed while the island is quiet. When we start building, the plan is set and nothing is waiting on a backorder. We've done kitchens, baths, and a lot of decks in Sea Isle, and the projects that go smoothest all start around time of year."Founded in 2016 and headquartered at 1810 West Ave in Ocean City, about 20 minutes up Ocean Drive from Sea Isle City, NJ Dream Builders works as a South Jersey remodeling contractor across Cape May and Atlantic County. Projects begin with a free in-home estimate followed by a detailed written proposal.Sea Isle City homeowners can schedule a free estimate through the NJ Dream Builders website or by calling (609) 746-2049.About NJ Dream Builders:Founded in 2016, NJ Dream Builders is a design-build remodeling company based in Ocean City, New Jersey, serving homeowners throughout Cape May and Atlantic County, including Sea Isle City, Marmora, Somers Point, Longport, Margate City, Northfield, and Galloway. Its services include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, custom decks and porches, home additions and extensions, custom trim and built-ins, and whole-home renovations, all designed and built by one in-house team. The company operates under NJ Home Improvement Contractor License #13VH11446200, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and has earned a 4.9-star average across more than 60 Google reviews.

Michel Waters

NJ Dream Builders

+1 (609) 746-2049

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NJ Dream Builders Opens Off-Season Remodeling Schedule for Sea Isle City Homeowners News Provided By NJ Dream Builders October 13, 2026, 17:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.