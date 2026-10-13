Samantha Sloyan Says Mike Flanagan Crafts Fully-Rounded, Imperfect Human Beings

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Samantha Sloyan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming miniseries 'Carrie', and heaped praise on the show's director Mike Flanagan.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actress Summer H. Howell during the promotions of the series.

She told IANS,“I keep saying that I feel like he just writes people that we recognize. He writes fully-rounded human beings that are imperfect and that that kind of allows us to let them in and see ourselves in that. And then also, he's just he comes from such a place of real hope for the world”.

“So even though he's dealing with these dark subjects, it's always like aiming towards a light place. And I really appreciate that in him, because I feel like we could use a lot more of that”, she added.

Earlier, the actress had shared her experience of working with the show's director Mike Flanagan. She said that Mike and the author Stephen King, on whose eponymous novel the series is based, are“kindred spirits”.

She earlier said,“I've worked through this, my seventh project with him, and it's always a joy. And I think what you had mentioned, Stephen King, that they just, they're so kindred spirits in so many ways”.

Talking about 'Carrie', the series follows the socially isolated teenager as she navigates high school, bullying and the oppressive influence of her mother, Margaret, while discovering her telekinetic abilities. Flanagan updates the story for the social-media era, bringing cyberbullying, online humiliation and modern teenage pressures into the narrative.

The series expands several characters and explores the psychological roots of cruelty, victimhood and revenge more deeply than earlier adaptations. While Brian De Palma's 1976 film remains the iconic version, the series format gives the story considerably more room to explore its characters and themes.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video.