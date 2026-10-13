Tripura Govt Pushes To Resume Flights At Old Airport, Speed Up Dumbur Helipad Construction: CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the state government is committed to strengthening air connectivity and has taken initiatives, with the support of the Central government, to resume flight operations at Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district after a gap of 35 years.

The Chief Minister added that the state government, with the help of the Central government, has taken the initiative to resume flight operations at Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district in northern Tripura after a gap of 35 years.

If the airport is found suitable for flight operations, it will also play an important role in the state's internal air connectivity and national security, CM Saha said while presiding over a high-level review meeting on the redevelopment of Kailashahar Airport under the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme at the Secretariat Conference Hall.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of enhancing the state's revenue alongside the introduction of air services at Kailashahar Airport.

He reviewed the progress made under the first phase of the UDAN project and enquired about the steps taken so far to facilitate the resumption of flight operations.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would extend all possible cooperation to ensure the redevelopment of the airport and the resumption of air services.

He stressed that improved air connectivity would not only facilitate passenger movement but also contribute to strengthening connectivity within the state and serve broader strategic and national security interests.

Chief Minister Saha also underlined the need to expedite the construction of a helipad at the Dumbur tourist spot to make the destination more accessible to visitors.

He called for speedy completion of the proposed facility, noting the importance of improving transport infrastructure to facilitate tourism in the state.

The development of air connectivity and tourism infrastructure is expected to improve accessibility to important destinations in Tripura, while the proposed revival of Kailashahar Airport could provide an additional option for air travel, subject to the airport's suitability for flight operations.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Chief Minister's Secretary Kiran Gitte, Revenue Secretary Milind Ramteke, Acting Secretary of the Transport Department Tapas Roy, the Director of Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Shekhar Debbarma, and additional secretaries of various departments attended the meeting.