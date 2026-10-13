Zero-Tolerance Approach Towards Crime Essential: Rajasthan CM Suspends Officer

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and taken strict action against incidents of criminal activity, police negligence, and misconduct by personnel.

Expressing strong displeasure over the recent incidents, he directed the immediate removal of the concerned personnel from their posts and ordered disciplinary action in accordance with the rules.

The Chief Minister issued these stern directives during a high-level law and order review meeting attended by senior police officials, including the Director General of Police.

He observed that Rajasthan has traditionally been a peace-loving state and asserted that the state's image and dignity must be safeguarded through firm and impartial enforcement of the law.

He stressed that a zero-tolerance approach towards crime is essential.

During Tuesday's meeting, Sharma emphasised that the law applies equally to everyone and that no offender would be spared, irrespective of their identity or influence. He directed officials to ensure that negligence at any level would not be tolerated in matters affecting law and order and that accountability must be fixed wherever required. He also called for stronger monitoring and accountability mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare detailed, district-wise lists of disputes relating to mining and land and develop effective action plans to resolve them. He categorically stated that there is no place for criminals in Rajasthan and that the government would not tolerate criminal activities by the mafia. He called for stringent action against organised criminal networks. He also ordered a comprehensive review of cases involving criminal incidents and police conduct.

In view of the upcoming festive season, he directed officials to ensure robust law-and-order management and smooth traffic arrangements. Police personnel were instructed to take prompt cognisance of even minor incidents to prevent them from escalating into major law-and-order problems.

The Chief Minister further directed officers to regularly review the law-and-order situation in their respective ranges and districts. Emphasising women's safety, he instructed officials to ensure the effective and systematic functioning of Kalika Patrolling Units and directed them to engage with schools and colleges to strengthen efforts to prevent crimes against women.

Sharma observed that incidents of negligence and inappropriate conduct by a few personnel can undermine the image and credibility of the entire police department. He stressed that the police must instil fear of the law among criminals while fostering a sense of security and trust among the public.

Every citizen, he said, should feel safe and protected. Following the meeting, the police department suspended one officer, placed six officers on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO), and removed two officers from their current posts.

In accordance with the Chief Minister's directives, Dhirendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ver, was suspended, while Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prerna Shekhawat was placed on APO.

The officers who were also placed on APO included Neeraj Bhardwaj, Circle Officer (CO), Bhusawar, Anju Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Ajmer, Mukesh Joshi, CO, Sambhar, Vishnu Kumar Khatri, CO, Sri Ganganagar and Mukesh Kharadiya, Police Inspector, Jaipur Commissionerate.

Additionally, Brijmohan Meena, ASP (SIUCAW), Jaipur Rural, and Jaya Singh, ASP, Khairthal, were removed from their respective posts. Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A. Sawant, and other senior officials attended the meeting.