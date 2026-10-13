Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Rs 170 Crore Infra Projects In Industrial Areas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday launched development projects worth Rs 170 crore across nine industrial areas to upgrade roads, strengthen drainage infrastructure and address long-pending civic issues.

The projects include the construction and improvement of around 15 km of roads and the development of approximately 34 km of stormwater drainage systems, said an official statement.

Chief Minister Gupta inaugurated the projects at Rajasthani Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, reaffirming the government's commitment to modernising industrial infrastructure and improving facilities for businesses.

CM Gupta said industrial development is a key government priority and assured that there would be no shortage of funds for upgrading industrial areas.

She said the projects would improve connectivity, reduce waterlogging and create a cleaner, more efficient environment for industrial operations. No industrial area in Delhi would be left out of the development process, she added.

The projects will also include underground utility ducts to reduce repeated road excavation for electricity, water, telecommunications and other services.

Improved drainage and durable roads are expected to ease traffic movement, minimise waterlogging and help reduce dust and vehicle-related pollution.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said industrial areas had faced infrastructure deficiencies for years, with inadequate development over the past 25 years leaving several roads in poor condition.

Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the government has prioritised these long-pending requirements, he said.

Sirsa emphasised that the initiative would extend beyond road construction, with regular maintenance and upkeep receiving particular attention to ensure lasting results.

He said improved roads, drainage and utility management would enhance the movement of goods, improve business efficiency and support industrial growth.

The projects cover Rajasthani Udyog Nagar, GTK Udyog Nagar, Naraina Industrial Area, Lawrence Road, Najafgarh (Rama Road), DLF Moti Nagar, Nangloi Jat and S-Block, Okhla Phase II, among other Industrial area locations.

Sirsa said the infrastructure upgrade would strengthen Delhi's industrial ecosystem, improve conditions for businesses, support investment and create a stronger foundation for employment generation.

The government reiterated its commitment to continuing development works across industrial areas based on their infrastructure needs.