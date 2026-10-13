MP: National Kishore Kumar Samman Conferred Upon Raghuveer Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Khandwa, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Raghuveer Yadav, best known for his role as“Pradhan Ji” in the popular web series“Panchayat”, was conferred with the National Kishore Kumar Samman 2026 on Tuesday.

The award was presented on the death anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The award ceremony was held in Khandwa.

Culture Minister Dharmendra Lodhi and Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah presented the award. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the event virtually.

As per tradition, Yadav first paid homage at Kishore Kumar's samadhi memorial before receiving the award. Instituted by the Madhya Pradesh government in 1997-98, a decade after Kishore Kumar's death, the National Kishore Kumar Samman recognises outstanding contributions in cinema in the fields of direction, acting, screenplay writing and lyric writing.

Raghuveer Yadav is a versatile and powerful actor, singer, and musician of Indian theatre and cinema. He was born on June 25, 1957, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

After beginning his acting career in theatre, he trained at the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, and remained associated with theatre for a long time. He made a notable film debut with "Massie Saheb" (1985).

His performance in this film earned him the FIPRESCI Critics Award at the Venice Film Festival (1986) and the IFFI Silver Peacock Best Actor Award (1987). He distinguished himself with his effortless, natural, and character-driven performances in films such as "Salaam Bombay!", "Bandit Queen," "Dil Se," "Lagaan," "Water," and "Peepli Live."

In recent years, his role as "Pradhanji" in "Panchayat" brought him widespread popularity among a new generation of audiences.

On the basis of long-term dedication, excellence and active contribution to Indian cinema. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a citation, a shawl and a coconut. Earlier, the cash component stood at ₹2 lakh.

The ceremony was traditionally held in Bhopal. During Uma Bharti's government, then Culture Minister and Harsud MLA Vijay Shah shifted the event to Khandwa.

Over the years, several recipients began receiving the award at their homes in Mumbai, which caused resentment among Kishore Kumar's admirers in Khandwa.

From 2025 onwards, the government made it mandatory for the selected artist to come to Khandwa to accept the honour.