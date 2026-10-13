Atal's Resolute Century, Qais' Last-Ball Six Help Afghanistan Draw

Atal's Century and Qais's Last-Ball Six Secure Draw for Afghanistan

Sediqullah Atal's resolute century and a determined effort from Afghanistan's lower order helped the team hold Bangladesh to a draw in the one-off Test, with Qais Ahmad striking a six off the final ball to ensure the visitors survived a tense finish.

Atal scored 111 off 332 deliveries, batting for more than eight hours to frustrate Bangladesh's bowlers on the final day. Afghanistan finished their second innings at 346/8 after being set a challenging target, with Qais unbeaten on 49 and Rahmat Shah contributing 51.

Bangladesh had several opportunities to seal victory in the final session but could not take the last two wickets despite bowling 142 overs in Afghanistan's second innings.

Final Day's Drama

Resuming the day, Afghanistan suffered an early setback when Hasan Mahmud's throw struck captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on the knee, forcing him to retire hurt. Atal, however, continued to anchor the innings with a combination of disciplined defence and occasional attacking strokes.

The left-hander brought up his half-century against Ebadot Hossain before taking on Taijul Islam, striking two sixes off the spinner. He survived a nervous moment when he nearly played himself on while attempting to defend a quicker delivery.

Bangladesh eventually found a breakthrough shortly before lunch when Ebadot dismissed Ikram Alikhil, with wicketkeeper Litton Das completing a diving catch down the leg side. Litton's performance behind the stumps added to an outstanding match in which he also scored a century and a half-century with the bat.

Atal continued to resist after the interval and reached his maiden Test century off 277 balls with a pull shot. His innings became the first century by an Afghanistan batter in the fourth innings of a Test match. Ismat Alam, who had occupied the crease for a lengthy period, was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz shortly afterwards.

Shahidi returned to bat and counterattacked with a six and a four off Taijul, but fell for 36 while attempting another big shot before tea. Taijul eventually ended Atal's marathon innings, giving Bangladesh hope of completing the win.

Tense Finale Sees Visitors Survive

However, the visitors could not capitalise on the breakthrough as Afghanistan's lower order dug in. Yamin Ahmadzai survived a close call when an inside edge rolled onto the stumps without dislodging the bails.

Qais also escaped a run-out opportunity after a mix-up with Ahmadzai, with Bangladesh failing to hit the stumps despite having a chance to dismiss him. The pair batted together for 18.2 overs before Mehidy removed Ahmadzai for 19 off 85 balls.

Qais then continued despite appearing to suffer discomfort, with Zia-ur-Rehman joining him to negotiate the remaining overs. With the light fading and Bangladesh desperately searching for the final wicket, Qais struck the last ball of the match for six to confirm the draw. He remained unbeaten on 49, having played a crucial role in Afghanistan's late resistance.

Match Recap

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh posted 346 in their first innings, with Tanzid Hasan scoring 83, Shadman Islam making 67 and Litton contributing 53. Afghanistan replied with 240, led by Rahmat's 105 and Karim Janat's 62, while Hasan Mahmud claimed five wickets for 55 runs.

Bangladesh strengthened their position in the match with 372/7 declared in their second innings. Litton scored 102, Najmul Hossain Shanto made 82, and Mushfiqur Rahim added 81 before Afghanistan began their fourth-innings chase.

Rahmat's 51 and Qais' unbeaten contribution, alongside Atal's monumental effort, ensured Afghanistan held on for a draw despite sustained pressure from Bangladesh's bowling attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)