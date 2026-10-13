Assam Launches Olive Cultivation Pilot, Reviews Irrigation Schemes

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday reviewed development activities in West Karbi Anglong, inspected an irrigation scheme, launched a pilot project to explore olive cultivation and inaugurated infrastructure projects in Hamren.

Irrigation Scheme Expansion

During his visit, Hazarika inspected the Kollonga Flow Irrigation Scheme under Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency. The scheme currently irrigates around 100 hectares of agricultural land, with the potential to cover approximately 1,800 hectares. Recognising the scope for expanding irrigation coverage, the minister directed the Chief Engineer to prepare a proposal for an expanded scheme to benefit more farmers.

Olive Cultivation Pilot Launched

Hazarika also planted the first olive sapling at Sarogaon, marking the launch of a pilot project to assess the feasibility of olive cultivation in Assam. Around 16,000 olive saplings sourced from Rajasthan are being introduced under an initiative of the Department of Agriculture and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Diphu, under NMEO-OS 2025–26, in collaboration with the Horticulture Research Station of Assam Agricultural University at Kahikuchi. The project aims to assess the suitability of olive cultivation under the region's agro-climatic conditions and explore new opportunities to enhance farmers' incomes.

Visit to Progressive Farmer

The minister later visited the 100-bigha farm of progressive farmer Bimal Singh Bey at Chengbiri. The farm features diversified cultivation of areca nut, rubber, papaya, oil palm, banana, dragon fruit, pineapple, medicinal plants and chilli, among other crops. According to the state government's press release, Bey currently earns more than Rs 3 lakh per month from farming and aims to increase his monthly income to at least Rs 10 lakh over the next three to five years. Hazarika appreciated his efforts and assured him of departmental support.

Infrastructure Boost for Hamren

In Hamren, the minister inaugurated the Soi Ali-to-Circuit House road and the SBI ATM-to-Harlongjuve road, constructed under the Construction and Improvement of Hamren Town initiative. He also inaugurated a newly constructed Guest House-cum-Conference Hall and laid the foundation stone for a new Circuit House.

Development Review Meeting

Subsequently, Hazarika chaired a review meeting with heads of departments in West Karbi Anglong at the newly inaugurated facility. He reviewed ongoing development works and directed officials to expedite road construction and ensure the timely completion of projects. He also asked the Irrigation Department to make full use of the district's irrigation potential to maximise benefits for farmers.

Highlighting the potential of agriculture and allied sectors in the hill district, the minister stressed multi-cropping, crop diversification and the expansion of oil palm, agar and other suitable high-value crops to improve farm incomes and create sustainable livelihood opportunities. He further directed departments to coordinate their efforts, prioritise public needs and ensure that government schemes and benefits reach all eligible beneficiaries.

The programmes were attended by KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron, other MLAs, executive members, departmental officials and dignitaries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)