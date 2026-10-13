KC Venugopal Slams 'Vote Chor' Amit Shah Over 2029 Election Remarks

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the 2029 elections, alleging that concerns over the electoral system remain unresolved. In a post on X, Venugopal questioned Shah's celebration of the election victory and accused the BJP of undermining the electoral system. "Heights of irony that Vote Chor Amit Shah is celebrating an election victory - when the whole problem is how they are destroying our electoral system. Amit Shah is already speaking about 2029, clearly he also knows that Modi's position is unstable. Look at the body language, the fear is palpable. He is so nervous he only spoke to Godi media and took no questions. His face was totally shaken. Mr. Shah, you should certainly be worried about surviving in office till 2029", he said.

Amit Shah Predicts Crushing Defeat for INDIA Bloc in 2029

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders should brace themselves for crushing defeat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a massive majority in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the reporters, the Union Home Minister took a swipe at the Congress party, saying that it is headed for its fourth consecutive defeat in the upcoming elections. Shah also accused it of attempting to shield infiltrators under the guise of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the people of this country have fully understood your strategy of shielding infiltrators under the guise of the SIR, and they will no longer fall for your ruses. I also wish to tell Shri Rahul and his associates to brace themselves for a crushing defeat in 2029. The NDA is set to secure a massive majority in the 2029 general elections, and the Congress is headed for yet another defeat, its fourth consecutive loss," he said.

Shah's remarks came as INDIA bloc leaders concluded their high-tea meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence. Continuing the attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said, "You cannot win the trust of the nation's people through fabricated media events and 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'. You cannot become the voice of the nation merely by mobilising the cadres of fourteen parties to gather a crowd of eight thousand within a span of one and a half kilometres".

Urges Congress to Re-evaluate Outreach

Highlighting the gap between public perception and opposition strategy, he urged the Congress leadership to re-evaluate their outreach, pointing out that true national sentiment lies beyond major urban centres and central protest sites. "I urge the Congress party to realise that the voice of the nation also resides in the fields and farms, in the villages, in remote hills and forests, and along the riverbank areas where you have no reach. There are many states in the country, such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, where the people have rejected and defeated the Congress party for decades. Even today, the negative politics the Congress is pursuing will not benefit them. They need to understand the public and connect with the people," he said. (ANI)

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